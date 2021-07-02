Pakistans Khan Supports China Against Uyghurs, Praises One-Party System | Uyghur News





Imran Khan reiterates his country’s support for the Chinese government regarding its policy in the predominantly Muslim Xinjiang province.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated his country's support for the Chinese government regarding its policies in the predominantly Muslim province of Xinjiang, while praising the country's one-party system as providing a better model of society compared to democracy.

Khan was speaking to members of the Chinese media on Thursday who were visiting Islamabad as part of the 100th anniversary celebrations of the Communist Party of China (CCP).

Human rights groups accuse China of systematic and widespread mass internment and torture amounting to crimes against humanity against the Muslim population in its southwestern province of Xinjiang.

In a report released last month, Amnesty International called the situation in Xinjiang a dystopian hellish landscape, citing dozens of testimonies detailing allegations of brainwashing, torture and the erasure of cultural identity.

But Khan, who has regularly called for international action against Islamophobia, especially in European countries, said he was pleased with the Chinese government’s denial of any rights violations.

Our interaction with Chinese officials, this version of what’s going on in Xinjiang is completely different from the version of what we hear from Western media and Western governments, he said Thursday.

Because we have a very strong relationship with China, and because we have a relationship based on trust, so we accept the Chinese version. What they say about their programs in Xinjiang we accept.

Pakistan shares a long-standing strategic relationship with its northeastern neighbor China, which has invested more than $ 60 billion in the country under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Khan also praised China’s one-party system of governance, where the state is controlled exclusively by the Chinese Communist Party and there are no direct elections for prominent positions or the country’s parliament.

The CPC is a unique model. So far, we’ve been told that the best way for societies to improve themselves has been through the Western democratic system, Khan said.

What the CPC did is they brought in this alternative model. And they actually beat all western democracies in the way they elevated merit in their society.

Khan, who was elected to power in a general election in 2018, said electoral democracy straitjackets you when it comes to reforms and praised the flexibility of the Chinese model.

Until now, the feeling has been that electoral democracy is the best way to get merit-based leadership and then to hold that leadership accountable. But what the CCP has done is that without this electoral democracy, it has actually performed much better, he said.

