George Galloway is now Britain’s Donald Trump





After his decisive defeat in the Batley and Spen by-elections, George Galloways ‘latest political vehicle, the Workers’ Party of Britain, sent supporters a grateful but conscious tweet about our tireless leader, echoing the time when Galloway praised Saddam Hussein for his tireless struggle against Western neo-imperialism. It’s a joke, maybe, but not particularly charming.

Galloways’ loss, however, was not decisive enough. Some 22% of the vote is not insignificant, and for someone who has just breathed new life into the West Riding (he was MP for Branford West for a few years after a similar intervention) it was a pretty respectable performance.

An opinion poll at the start of the campaign had put him at 6 percent, and there was always the possibility that he would attract enough votes with his staunch supporter of Palestinian and Kashmiri causes that would deprive Labor of its seat. . When he did, as his posters stated, he would bring out Starmer. He almost did too.

The narrowness of this victory sent him into a paroxysm of self-righteous rage. Drawing inspiration from Donald Trump, with whom he shares some of the same human qualities, Galloway disputed the result; says he must not stand and threatens legal action.

Rather than Boris Johnson or Nigel Farage, it is now George Galloway who is Britains Trump, unleashed over the way the election went and presenting himself to the police and the Election Commission on how the Council (Labor ) implemented rules on the size of the mandatory footprint, the bit that is required by law to indicate who posted the poster.

Galloway says the council has not returned the affected posters to him. Would that have made a difference? Could the claimed bullying and other obscure activities by various parties be Who Knows? What this proves, other than that he’s a sore loser, is that Galloways’ zeal for a public role remains intact.

A former Labor MP, he has long fallen out with New Labor and has spent most of the last three decades spoiling Labor’s chances of winning the election, seizing himself secure Labor seats in Bethnal Green in 2005 and Bradford in 2012. He seems to see Keir Starmer with the same contempt as Tony Blair. For Galloway, Starmer and Boris Johnson are just two cheeks on the same ass, and he’s going to keep kicking them, although Starmer’s butt seems to be getting more and more abused.

Galloway is not leaving either: I look forward to a long period of playing with Keir Starmer the ground between us, he said. Now outside the Labor Party, he seems determined to destroy it, trolling it as hard as Trump trolling Republicans or Joe Biden. It may be beyond even the tireless capabilities of Galloways. Lucky for him, there are a lot of people inside the group happy to do it for him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/george-galloway-trump-batley-b1876896.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos