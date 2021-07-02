Pakistan targets Russia to increase rice exports to record high





(Bloomberg) – Pakistan’s rice shipments are set to hit a record high this year with record production in the world’s fourth-largest exporter, a weaker local currency and Russia set to resume buying.

A surge in exports, which are expected to climb by up to 15% from the previous year to over 6 million tonnes in 2021, will benefit Pakistan as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government attempts to revive the fragile economy with the help of the International Monetary Fund, and aims to reduce imports and stimulate sales abroad.

We have access to the Russian market and our exports to this region will increase to 200,000 tonnes, said Syed Waseem-ul-Hassan, food safety commissioner at Pakistan’s Food Ministry. Total exports are expected to increase by 10% to 15% this year from 2020, as the government also aims to increase shipments to regions like Africa, he said by phone.

Russia lifted its 2019 ban on purchases from Pakistan in early June after the South Asian nation tightened its phytosanitary quality certification process for rice processing units, according to the Food Ministry. The government is also seeing an increase in purchases from other countries in the region, such as Ukraine, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. Pakistan exports rice to around 140 countries.

The resumption of rice exports to Russia is an important step, said Malik Faisal Jahangir, senior vice president of the Pakistan Rice Exporters Association. Four members of the group have already complied with Russian grind standards, and many more compliant units will be added this year, he said, noting that overseas sales are attractive due to the huge availability of rice.

Domestic production is expected to increase 13.6 percent to a record 8.4 million tonnes in the year ended June, according to government data.

However, an increase in global supply could put additional pressure on the prices of the staple food, a predominant source of food for more than 3 billion people worldwide. The Asian benchmark for Thai white rice fell 24% from a peak in February, while Chicago rice futures only gained 4% during the period.

A weaker local currency has also helped shippers, as Pakistani rice becomes relatively cheaper for foreign buyers. The rupee fell about 3.5% against the dollar in the April-June quarter, according to Bloomberg data. It could decline further by the end of September, as high commodity and oil prices weigh on sentiment.

A weaker rupee will benefit rice exports, which are already on the rise, said Ahsan Mehanti, managing director of Arif Habib Commodities. We see our competitors being more and more impacted by the Covid. It would also help Pakistani exports, he said, adding that shipments of over 6 million tonnes would be a record.

India, the second-largest producer and largest exporter of rice, is just emerging from a devastating second wave of the pandemic. Some scientists say a third wave could arrive in a few months, raising fears the country will see a repeat of the recent nightmare of oxygen shortages and overwhelmed hospitals.

Pakistan’s successful efforts this year to obtain the Geographical Indication label for its basmati rice have also helped the country compete with India. Pakistan’s basmati rice exports jumped 68 percent to 87,413 tonnes in March from the previous month, according to official data.

