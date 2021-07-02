Seen on PM Modi’s residence, central Mumbai to track UFOs





Bombay:Opening up an exciting field of scientific study, a Mumbai-based scientist has formed a center to study the mysteries and suspense surrounding unidentified flying objects (UFOs) – once sighted above the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi – to coincide with Global UFO Day-2021 (July 2), here Friday. It also marks the release of a major report in June 2021 by the US Department of Defense and the Director of National Intelligence, acknowledging the existence of UFOs, and how the Pentagon report failed to explain 143 of the 144 sightings. of UFOs investigated over the past decade. . In this context, the Indian Astrobiology Research Foundation has launched the ‘IARF Center of Excellence for UFOs (ICEU),’ IARF Director and Scientist Pushkar G. Vaidya. To begin with, the ICEU will create an authentic and searchable database, cataloging all UFO sightings reported in the Indian media, and others that have been ignored. It will provide people with a credible platform to submit their own UFO sightings which would be independently verified by the ICEU and its expert teams. “The ICEU will conduct primary research and UFO investigations across the country and involve international people and scientists in discussions of UFOs in scientific settings,” said Vaidya, 40, who is a scientist with over 25 years of experience in astrobiology and related aspects. . Explaining the philosophy behind the ICEU, he said UFOs have long been spotted in Indian skies and recorded since the 1950s, although there have been no reports of any landings or crashings. genuine UFOs, or alien creatures scurrying around anywhere. “World UFO Day is celebrated on this day (July 2) to commemorate the famous UFO crash of July 2, 1947 in Roswell, New Mexico in the United States. Since then, UFOs have captured the public imagination and generated a lot of interest even among the global scientific communities, ”said Vaidya. Although UFO sightings have been reported in various parts of India since 1954, the most famous was in November 1996 when a group of aircraft engineers witnessed UFOs for several days over the sea. suburb of Kandivali northwest of Mumbai. “Interestingly, in June 2018, a UFO visited the Prime Minister’s official residence in the capital, which was widely reported by the media and left Indian intelligence agencies in awe,” Vaidya smiled, author of a book “In Search Of Aliens” (1997) when he was 16 years old. Prior to that, concerned officials from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police wrote to then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2012, detailing more than 100 UFO sightings near the famous Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh. “We plan to investigate in detail all of these past and present events to uncover the truth about UFOs, their possible origins in extraterrestrial civilizations, the implications for the country and humanity as a whole,” Vaidya added. Additionally, there have been stray UFO sightings reported in Thane (near Mumbai), Bengaluru, Kerala, Assam by individuals and now there are several amateur groups of “UFO hunters” in India stalking and search for such objects in space. On the relevance of the ICEU in the Indian context, Vaidya said: “The subject of UFOs falls squarely within the stated definition of astrobiology which concerns the study of the origins, evolution and distribution of life. in the universe, including the search for unknown or undetected intelligent alien life.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siasat.com/sighted-over-pm-modis-residence-mumbai--to-track-ufos-2158982/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos