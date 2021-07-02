Puan Maharani hopes emergency PPKM is not just paper policy





Merdeka.com – DPR RI President Puan Maharani urged the public not to panic over the implementation of the emergency PPKM. Puan believed that the success of the PPKM is determined by the participation of the community. He believes the conditions and management of Covid-19 will improve if the government is consistent and firm, and if the community participates. “The success is largely determined by the participation of the community in the success of the emergency PPKM. Let us resolve to end this emergency. We certainly can do it,” Puan said in his quoted statement. Friday (2/7). Puan appreciated the measures taken by the government of President Joko Widodo to implement the emergency PPKM. This policy is seen as a response to input from many parties. “This is a response to contributions from various parties, I hope that later this policy will be really effective in removing the rate of the corona virus in Indonesia, especially in Java and Bali. We all want this nation to recover quickly. pandemic, ”he said. mentionned. Politician PDIP This requires that the emergency PPKM be implemented properly and with discipline. He also reminded the previous government to press the emergency button to deal with Covid-19. “All parties involved must help get the emergency PPKM executed perfectly, enforce the rules, not stop as policies on paper,” Puan said. In addition to the PPKM emergency policy, the government is asked to step up vaccinations. The government must implement a collection policy to immunize people from house to house. “I also hope that the community is disciplined. All elements of the nation must work together for the implementation of PPKM Darurat to be effective,” Puan said. President Joko Widodo officially announced the implementation of the emergency PPKM to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The emergency PPKM will take effect from July 3 to July 20, 2021 specifically in Java and Bali. The policy was adopted after the government considered comments from various parties. Other than that, Jokowi also said that the Covid-19 pandemic was indeed developing very rapidly, especially with the new variant of the corona virus, so stricter and firmer policies were needed. [rnd]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.merdeka.com/politik/puan-maharani-harap-ppkm-darurat-tak-sekadar-kebijakan-di-atas-kertas.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos