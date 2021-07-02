Imran Khan says Pakistan accepts Chinese version as accused of ignoring fate of Uyghurs





Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan believes in the Chinese version of the Uyghurs, despite mounting evidence of atrocities and violence in Xinjiang province.

His comments came as China celebrated the centenary of the Communist Party.

… Due to our proximity and extreme relationship with China, we actually accept the Chinese version, Imran Khan said.

Dawn newspaper reported on Thursday that Khan said China’s stance on the Uyghur issue was completely different from what was reported in Western media.

He also said it was hypocritical to only highlight the Uyghur situation in Xinjiang and Hong Kong and not to talk about human rights violations taking place elsewhere.

Much worse human rights violations are taking place in other parts of the world, such as occupied Kashmir. But Western media hardly comment on it, he said.

According to the Uyghurs Human Rights Project (UHRP), Uyghurs are ethnically and culturally Turks living primarily in the region of Central Asia which they commonly refer to as East Turkestan. Xinjiang is the colonial name for the vast region that East Turkestan covers today, according to the report.

Khan also praised the Chinese Communist Party saying it was a unique model and called it an alternative to Western democracy. He told the media: Until now, we have been told that the best way for societies to improve themselves is through Western democracy. The CCP introduced an alternative model and beat all western democracies in the way it brought out merit in society.

In China’s Xinjiang region, more than a million or more people, most of them Uyghur Muslims, have been confined to mass detention camps, researchers have revealed. Beijing has been accused of imposing forced labor, forced birth control, torture and also of separating children from their imprisoned parents.

However, China has always firmly refused these claims. China has also claimed that the notorious internment camps are in fact education camps that keep Uyghurs away from religious extremism.

Several countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union, have accused China of committing genocide against the Uyghurs. Many countries have also called for an international investigation.

Mr Khan said in an interview last month that he was more concerned about what was happening on his country’s border than his silence on the treatment of Uyghur Muslims in China. In the interview, he said he spoke to Beijing behind closed doors and was told that was not the case. [that Uyghurs are not facing genocide or any kind of violence from Beijing].

Emphasizing Pakistan’s close ties with China, Khan said: Whenever Pakistan has been in trouble, politically or internationally, China has always stood by our side. The Chinese people hold a special place in the hearts of Pakistanis. He added that relations between the two countries have only grown stronger over time.

He also pointed out that no matter what the world thinks about China, it admires President Xi. He said: The way China handled the Covid-19 pandemic was unique … given that it started there. When you look at the rest of the world, China stands out.

On May 13, the UHRP released its report Islam Dispossessed: Chinas Persecution of Uyghur Imams and Religious Figures which cited the case of 1,046 Turkish-born imams detained in Xinjiang. The organization alleged that Pakistan is among the countries that have helped China arrest imams in the region.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/asia/south-asia/imran-khan-uyghur-china-pakistan-b1876925.html

