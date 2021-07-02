Connect with us

Politics

Boris Johnson faces growing backlash from Tories against plan to remove ‘bubbles’ from school AFTER summer break

Published

32 seconds ago

on

By

 


‘What are we waiting for?’ Boris Johnson faces growing backlash from Tories about removing ‘bubbles’ from school after summer recess as MPs warn’ almost everyone in the Tory wants action on this topic NOW »

By David Wilcock, Whitehall Correspondent for Mailonline

Posted: | Update:

Boris Johnson faces increasing pressure today from Tory MPs and parents to take action against school bubbles ahead of the summer break.

The prime minister has been criticized after claiming that schools need the summer vacation “firewall” before implementing new rules to replace the current bubble system.

Critics say the system, which sees large numbers of children forced to stay home if a person tests positive for Covid, is responsible for tens of thousands of children missing from school.

There are also concerns about the economic damage associated with the fact that a large number of parents have to take time off work to take care of them.

Senior Tories told The Telegraph today that Prime Minister’s remarks fell “on stony ground”

Former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson joined in the clamor for a faster release of the bubbles today.

Writing in the Telegraph, the new peer said there had to be a plan to reintroduce “the game; this summer, adding, “Where’s the respite for parents this summer after the pressure cooker has multiple lockouts, especially for those with no outside space at home?”

“Why do the rules on bubbles still in force mean that many summer camps and play programs are forced to keep their doors closed, when the need for places and spaces to play is more acute than ever?”

The prime minister has been criticized after claiming that schools need the summer vacation “firewall” before implementing new rules to replace the current bubble system.

Former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson joined in the clamor for a faster release of the bubbles today.

Former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson joined in the clamor for a faster release of the bubbles today.

“Where is the national summer campaign for gambling to give back to the generation that was statistically at least risky, but had to sacrifice the most?”

A reminder of the detrimental effects on education came as figures showed the average student lost at least a week of learning in the fall term of last year, despite schools opening.

Mr Johnson is under pressure after it was revealed that 375,000 children had been sent home because a member of their ‘bubble’ had tested positive for Covid.

They must isolate themselves for ten days if another student in their group contracts the virus. Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has suggested the school bubbles will end when classes resume after summer break in September.

He also indicated that the changes could occur when the next stage of easing restrictions takes place on July 19.

But that’s the date many schools are due to go their separate ways for the summer, making it an empty promise in practice.

Mr Johnson is under pressure after it was revealed 375,000 children were sent home because a member of their 'bubble' tested positive for Covid (stock photo)

Mr Johnson is under pressure after it was revealed 375,000 children were sent home because a member of their ‘bubble’ tested positive for Covid (stock photo)

Tim Loughton, Tory MP and former Minister for Children, told The Telegraph: “Common sense has been thrown out the window, they just need to get rid of all these bubbles ASAP.

“The whole operation of the Ministry of Education lacked a sense of urgency and the children were the collateral damage.”

Former party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith is among 48 MPs to sign a letter to the PM warning that the current policy is “disproportionate” and “unsustainable”.

They said it was essential that schools “get back to normal” when the lockdown is lifted, even if it is “only for the last days of the term”.

“This will send an important signal before the fall that the road to freedom is a ‘one-way road’,” the letter said.

He added that the students suffered “unnecessary and significant disruption” in order to ensure the safety of the rest of the country.

“They lost their physical shape, suffered mental health issues and suffered catastrophic learning loss,” he said.

Other signatories include former cabinet minister Esther McVey and Commons education committee chair Robert Halfon.

The Department of Education’s analysis of the fall 2020 term showed that the average student lost five days due to Covid-related reasons, which equates to a total of 33 million days, despite the opening of school.

ASCL, the union of secondary school principals, wrote to the prime minister to respond to allegations that schools were sending too many children home.

The letter said: “It sounds like a cynical attempt to blame your government’s failure to deal with the growing educational disruption of the past few weeks.”

Publicity

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9749067/Boris-Johnson-faces-growing-Tory-backlash-plan-scrap-school-bubbles-summer-holidays.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: