Boris Johnson faces growing backlash from Tories against plan to remove ‘bubbles’ from school AFTER summer break

Boris Johnson faces increasing pressure today from Tory MPs and parents to take action against school bubbles ahead of the summer break.

The prime minister has been criticized after claiming that schools need the summer vacation “firewall” before implementing new rules to replace the current bubble system.

Critics say the system, which sees large numbers of children forced to stay home if a person tests positive for Covid, is responsible for tens of thousands of children missing from school.

There are also concerns about the economic damage associated with the fact that a large number of parents have to take time off work to take care of them.

Senior Tories told The Telegraph today that Prime Minister’s remarks fell “on stony ground”

Former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson joined in the clamor for a faster release of the bubbles today.

Writing in the Telegraph, the new peer said there had to be a plan to reintroduce “the game; this summer, adding, “Where’s the respite for parents this summer after the pressure cooker has multiple lockouts, especially for those with no outside space at home?”

“Why do the rules on bubbles still in force mean that many summer camps and play programs are forced to keep their doors closed, when the need for places and spaces to play is more acute than ever?”

The prime minister has been criticized after claiming that schools need the summer vacation “firewall” before implementing new rules to replace the current bubble system.

Former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson joined in the clamor for a faster release of the bubbles today.

“Where is the national summer campaign for gambling to give back to the generation that was statistically at least risky, but had to sacrifice the most?”

A reminder of the detrimental effects on education came as figures showed the average student lost at least a week of learning in the fall term of last year, despite schools opening.

Mr Johnson is under pressure after it was revealed that 375,000 children had been sent home because a member of their ‘bubble’ had tested positive for Covid.

They must isolate themselves for ten days if another student in their group contracts the virus. Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has suggested the school bubbles will end when classes resume after summer break in September.

He also indicated that the changes could occur when the next stage of easing restrictions takes place on July 19.

But that’s the date many schools are due to go their separate ways for the summer, making it an empty promise in practice.

Mr Johnson is under pressure after it was revealed 375,000 children were sent home because a member of their ‘bubble’ tested positive for Covid (stock photo)

Tim Loughton, Tory MP and former Minister for Children, told The Telegraph: “Common sense has been thrown out the window, they just need to get rid of all these bubbles ASAP.

“The whole operation of the Ministry of Education lacked a sense of urgency and the children were the collateral damage.”

Former party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith is among 48 MPs to sign a letter to the PM warning that the current policy is “disproportionate” and “unsustainable”.

They said it was essential that schools “get back to normal” when the lockdown is lifted, even if it is “only for the last days of the term”.

“This will send an important signal before the fall that the road to freedom is a ‘one-way road’,” the letter said.

He added that the students suffered “unnecessary and significant disruption” in order to ensure the safety of the rest of the country.

“They lost their physical shape, suffered mental health issues and suffered catastrophic learning loss,” he said.

Other signatories include former cabinet minister Esther McVey and Commons education committee chair Robert Halfon.

The Department of Education’s analysis of the fall 2020 term showed that the average student lost five days due to Covid-related reasons, which equates to a total of 33 million days, despite the opening of school.

ASCL, the union of secondary school principals, wrote to the prime minister to respond to allegations that schools were sending too many children home.

The letter said: “It sounds like a cynical attempt to blame your government’s failure to deal with the growing educational disruption of the past few weeks.”