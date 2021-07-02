Cy Vance’s Trump case comes straight from a banana republic





Donald Trump has long claimed that the investigations into him were a partisan witch hunt. Manhattan DA Cy Vance seems determined to make Trump’s case by indicting the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg.

The 15-count indictment throws a kitchen sink of charges including robbery, conspiracy, fraud scheme and tax evasion. But it all comes down to paying Weisselberg perks such as his parking fees, tuition for family members and reimbursement of vacation tips and not reporting them as taxable income, or declaring that the bad entity Trump paid them.

For this, they slapped Weisselberg in the handcuffs on Thursday and paraded him to the media in a staged political spectacle trial.

New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance depart after the arraignment hearing of Trump’s Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg on July 1, 2021. REUTERS

Companies are hardly ever prosecuted for this sort of thing, but Vance wanted Trump’s name in his indictment. You can bet he would have charged The Donald if he had had the merchandise. Federal authorities who verified Trump’s taxes never filed charges.

The New York Post cover of July 2, 2021. New York Post

Equal justice under the law means the same law for all. This is violated not only when we give a pass to powerful people in cases that would lock up ordinary people, but also when prominent figures are prosecuted for things that would never be prosecuted for a normal person. .

Attorney General Robert Jackson, later Supreme Court judge and Nuremberg prosecutor, warned against picking the man and then digging through the law books, or putting investigators to work, to blame him for an offense , in which case the real crime becomes that of being unpopular with the predominant or ruling group, being attached to mistaken political views, or being personally odious to or obstructing the prosecutor himself.

True in 1940, true in 2021.

Don’t chase your enemies by rules you wouldn’t want to use against your friends. If Trump were to shoot anyone in the middle of Fifth Avenue, Vance would have a duty to pursue him. But trumped-up charges against former rulers are a familiar sight in the Banana Republics. America has so far avoided this. Setting a precedent for this kind of case, based on aggressive readings of the law or its extension to situations rarely prosecuted, is a perilous step.

Vance seems to think Eliot Ness is getting Al Capone for tax evasion by catching his accountant. But if Weisselberg isn’t going to testify that his boss did something criminal, Trump will come out of it untouchable.

