Abrar Khan arrested for calling his village “mini-Pakistan”





Madhya Pradesh police arrested a 32-year-old man from the Gurh region of Rewa district, Madhya Pradesh, for calling his village “mini Pakistan” in a Facebook post.

According to reports, the 32-year-old man identified as Abrar Khan posted a photo of his village on social media with the caption “See Amreti – a mini Pakistan”.

Rewa, Police Superintendent Rakesh Kumar Singh, said Khan told police during questioning that his post on Facebook was a flippant remark, as neighboring villages used to taunt his village dominated by the Muslims like “a mini Pakistan”.

Khan was arrested under section 153 (willful provocation with intent to riot) of the IPC and section 66 of the Information Technology Act, the inspector said. Omkar Tiwari civilian line police.

“We are also investigating the details of those who liked his post. We will warn the villagers of neighboring villages not to engage in such activities or to call this village a mini-Pakistan, ”said SP Singh.

Abrar Khan informed the police that he was working in an oil field in Oman. He recently returned to his village during confinement. Meanwhile, the police seized his passport and asked the passport office to cancel the travel document.

SP Singh said they are investigating the case and verifying his credentials. “We will also check what exactly he was doing in Oman and who helped him find the job in Oman,” he added.

Uttar Pradesh Pradhan arrested for promising “Naya Pakistan”

In a similar incident in Uttar Pradesh in May this year, a gram pradhan was arrested in Uttar Pradeshs Amethi for promising “Naya Pakistan” in a victory parade.

The accused, identified as Imran Khan, had been elected gram pradhan from the village of Mangra in the Ramganj region of Amethi. Imran Khan and his supporters were arrested after pro-Pakistani songs were played during his bicycle rally.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.opindia.com/2021/07/madhya-pradesh-abrar-khan-arrested-village-as-mini-pakistan-on-facebook/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos