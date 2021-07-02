Baskara Putra calls for social responsibility in response to COVID-19 outbreak in Indonesia

Baskara Putra, the musician Hindia who also leads Indonesian rock band .Feast, shared a long note calling for social responsibility as the country grapples with a new wave of COVID-19.

Baskara shared the post, written in Bahasa Indonesia, on Instagram last night (July 1). In the five-panel note, he called on Indonesians to take the pandemic seriously and only leave their homes for urgent and essential reasons.

In the note, Baskara revealed that a barber named Ibel, whom his family frequented, had recently contracted COVID and died earlier this week. Ibel, who had contracted the disease for four days when Baskara’s family found out, struggled to find a hospital bed. According to Baskara, Ibel had said in Instagram Story posts before his death that he had become so physically weak that he could not get up to receive a delivery of food at his bedroom door.

“Once we found an available hospital bed, it turned out that there was no more ambulance. We were wasting more time, ”Baskara wrote. “Finally, he was picked up by the hospital. Unfortunately, it was too late and Ibel passed away shortly after.

Baskara reflected on the staggering number of Indonesians who have tested positive for the coronavirus and are currently battling the disease with and without access to health care.

“There have been many situations where access to a medical facility is available, but patients are beyond any help as the facility is no longer available and the medical staff is exhausted,” he said. he writes.

Indonesia recorded 24,836 new infections and 504 deaths yesterday (July 1), attributed to the highly transmissible Delta variant, according to Reuters. Emergency tents in Jakarta initially set up to accommodate new patients instead of limited hospital beds are grappling with the growing number of cases, The times of the straits reported Wednesday (June 30).

Baskara also urged his supporters to be alert to their activities and social media posts as the pandemic continues to aggressively spread. “Yes, our government’s policy is a mess. However, we all have to admit that everyone was equally responsible for this appalling situation, including me, ”he wrote.

“Even though we go out to work and interact with people, I don’t think it’s wise to post Instagram stories where we are outside and with people, as it would indirectly create an illusion for others to to think that leaving our house is okay. “

Damn, maybe we should start socially punishing people who go out for nothing important, he said in English. We have to start to think that dating friends at a time like this is wrong.

Baskara had previously expressed his frustration with Indonesian influencers who regularly hold social gatherings despite the growing spread of the virus.

My first reaction to seeing influencers on Instagram claim they don’t know how they got the virus when their stories last week were filled with public gatherings and non-essential leisure activities pic.twitter.com/B8s8d1pzhc – Baskara Putra / India (@wordfangs) June 23, 2021

Indonesia is set to face severe social restrictions from July 3 to 20, with the islands of Java and Bali bracing for an emergency lockdown, per Channel News Asia.

“With the cooperation of all of us and the grace of God, I am confident that we can suppress the transmission of COVID-19 and quickly restore people’s lives,” said Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Additional reporting by Felix Martua