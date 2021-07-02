Retirement of officers demoralizes executives: the association of IRS officers with PM Modi





The Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Indirect Tax) agents association wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him not to accept post-retirement extension proposals from a member of the Central Council of indirect taxes and customs (CBIC) as this demoralizes the framework. . In a letter to the Prime Minister, the association said its leaders are “very agitated” that the search for a term extension beyond the retirement pension favors vested interests and lobbying that is detrimental to professional conduct. of revenue collection and the prevention of tax evasion. “In addition, serving officers are under tremendous pressure in the continuous flow of tax policy models initiated by those retired officers who are no longer on the civilian list,” the association said. The letter, written by the president of the association Naresh Penumaka, mentioned the extension granted by the Cabinet Appointments Committee ( ) to a CBIC member last year. The ACC is headed by the Prime Minister. “This is to let you know that many on-duty IRS (C&IT) agents have reported to me that other members, CBIC are likely to be extended / reappointed after they retire and that proposals are underway. review, ”he said. in the letter of June 30. “In this regard, I humbly submit that the extension of the tenure beyond the retirement pension demoralizes the cadre, as the whole promotion chain is also blocked when enough eligible officers are available for promotion,” said Penumaka. , Senior Chief Commissioner of the Visakhapatnam area. He said that the term of the members should coincide with the retirement pension. “As Your Honor is aware that the members of the CBIC and the Central Council of Direct Taxes (CBDT) do not have a fixed mandate, their mandate should therefore end with the retirement pension. They are not on the civil list. after retirement, ”the letter reads. mentionned. Speaking to, Penumaka said that a CBIC member was granted a one-year extension last year which will end in August 2021 and “we have not found any added value from him.” He said that due to such a term extension, officers are retiring without obtaining a rank upgrade. “The revenue department is managed very professionally and any retention after retirement will affect the impartiality in dealing with tax evasion cases,” said Penumaka. As many as 6,400 Indian Revenue Service (customs and indirect tax) officers and 98,000 department employees are worried about their careers, he said. “The association with 150 board members across India discussed the resolution (to write the letter) and there is not a single board member who opposed it in writing. therefore a unanimous decision to write the letter, “he said.

