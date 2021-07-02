Politics
Turkey’s Kabul airport negotiations have yet to be decided
Istanbul (AP) Turkey’s defense minister said on Friday that negotiations were underway over his proposal to operate and secure a major international airport in Afghanistan.
Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Turkey was discussing the plan with several countries. “The United Nations and NATO need political decisions and an agreement with the Afghan government,” he said, saying Turkey was seeking political, financial and logistical support from various countries. Added.
He stressed that negotiations with the United States are ongoing, although the final decision has not yet been made, and that the plan will be implemented after the approval of the Turkish president.
Earlier this summer, Turkey offered to operate and secure Kabul International Airport in Kabul after the United States withdrew from Afghanistan. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed this with US President Joe Biden during the first face-to-face meeting at the NATO summit in mid-June.
As the final withdrawal of the remaining 2,500 to 3,500 US troops and 76,000 allied NATO troops nears conclusions, the airport protection agreement becomes increasingly urgent. On Friday, all US troops left Bagram Airfield 20 years later. The airfield was the epicenter of a national military operation to defeat the Taliban and track down the al Qaeda perpetrators of the September 11 terrorist attacks on the United States.
Turkey, a NATO member, has an army of over 500 in Afghanistan and is already playing an important role at the airport. Akar has previously said that Turkey has no plans to deploy more troops.
“The airport must be open and operational. If the airport does not work, the embassy will withdraw and in such a situation, Afghanistan will become an isolated country, ”said the Minister of Defense.
Without a separate airport agreement, current operations would have to be maintained as part of the strong support mission of the current US-led military mission. It is not clear whether the United States and NATO can declare military missions in Afghanistan until an agreement is reached.
“We expressed our intentions and said that if these conditions were met, we could stay,” Akar said.
The minister’s comments were transmitted by the Anadolu agency.
___
Associated Press writer Kathy Gannon contributed from Kabul, Afghanistan
Turkey’s Kabul airport negotiations have yet to be decided
Source link Turkey’s Kabul airport negotiations have yet to be decided
Sources
2/ https://illinoisnewstoday.com/turkeys-negotiations-on-kabul-airport-have-not-yet-been-decided/279564/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]