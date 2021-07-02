Turkey’s Kabul airport negotiations have yet to be decided

Istanbul (AP) Turkey’s defense minister said on Friday that negotiations were underway over his proposal to operate and secure a major international airport in Afghanistan.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Turkey was discussing the plan with several countries. “The United Nations and NATO need political decisions and an agreement with the Afghan government,” he said, saying Turkey was seeking political, financial and logistical support from various countries. Added.

He stressed that negotiations with the United States are ongoing, although the final decision has not yet been made, and that the plan will be implemented after the approval of the Turkish president.

Earlier this summer, Turkey offered to operate and secure Kabul International Airport in Kabul after the United States withdrew from Afghanistan. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed this with US President Joe Biden during the first face-to-face meeting at the NATO summit in mid-June.

As the final withdrawal of the remaining 2,500 to 3,500 US troops and 76,000 allied NATO troops nears conclusions, the airport protection agreement becomes increasingly urgent. On Friday, all US troops left Bagram Airfield 20 years later. The airfield was the epicenter of a national military operation to defeat the Taliban and track down the al Qaeda perpetrators of the September 11 terrorist attacks on the United States.

Turkey, a NATO member, has an army of over 500 in Afghanistan and is already playing an important role at the airport. Akar has previously said that Turkey has no plans to deploy more troops.

“The airport must be open and operational. If the airport does not work, the embassy will withdraw and in such a situation, Afghanistan will become an isolated country, ”said the Minister of Defense.

Without a separate airport agreement, current operations would have to be maintained as part of the strong support mission of the current US-led military mission. It is not clear whether the United States and NATO can declare military missions in Afghanistan until an agreement is reached.

“We expressed our intentions and said that if these conditions were met, we could stay,” Akar said.

The minister’s comments were transmitted by the Anadolu agency.

___

Associated Press writer Kathy Gannon contributed from Kabul, Afghanistan