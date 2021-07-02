Report – Radio Free Asia

As the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) celebrates its centenary amid a wave of state propaganda targeting the public at home and abroad, Beijing’s international public opinion remains weak, according to a new report. research report.

A Pew Research Center poll of 18,850 people in 17 developed economies earlier this year found that opinions about China “remain largely negative.”

“Large majorities in most of the advanced economies studied have a largely negative view of China,” the report revealed.

Negative opinions from China accounted for around 88% of respondents in Japan, 80% in Sweden, 78% in Australia and 76% in the United States, according to the report.

“Confidence in Chinese President Xi Jinping remains at or near all-time low in most locations surveyed,” the report revealed.

“In all but one of the 17 audiences surveyed, the majority say they have little or no confidence in themselves – with half or more in Australia, France, Sweden and Canada who say they don’t. have no confidence in him. “

However, China scored higher than the United States in one key area: its perceived handling of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Pew report author Laura Silver.

A large majority of respondents in Sweden, the United States, South Korea, Australia and the Netherlands “believe that the Chinese government does not respect the personal freedom of the Chinese people,” the report said.

Meanwhile, more than 80% of those polled in Japan, Sweden, South Korea, the United States and Australia said they were suspicious of Xi Jinping’s governance.

Centenary celebration

The results were released Thursday on the eve of the CCP’s centenary, in which Xi sought to portray the ruling party as “concerned about the future and fate of mankind.”

“China has always been a builder of world peace, a contributor to world development and a defender of international order! he told a handpicked crowd of tens of thousands in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

But the CCP secretary general also warned foreign countries not to gamble with China.

“We Chinese (…) are not intimidated by threats of force,” Xi said. “We will never allow any foreign force to intimidate, oppress or subjugate us.”

“Anyone attempting to do so would find themselves on a collision course with a great wall of steel forged by more than 1.4 billion Chinese,” he said, according to the official translation of his speech released by the Xinhua state news agency.

Xi’s original speech in Chinese contained a four-character phrase that referred to the hypothetical aliens with broken skulls and blood spilling all over the place after hitting the Great Wall of iron and steel forged by 1.4 billion Chinese people.

Mistrust, isolation

News commentator Chen Pokong said he was not surprised at the results of the investigation.

“The actions of Xi Jinping and the CCP in recent years have resulted in unprecedented international isolation for China,” Chen said.

“These scenes of the chef [addressing the crowd], the songs and dances, the colors and the paintings that we saw in Tiananmen Square: these are the indicators of an isolated and closed nation, ”he said.

Chen said that the low approval ratings of Xi and the CCP were likely related to China’s massive incarceration of Uyghurs and other Turkish Muslims in “re-education camps,” its imposition of an authoritarian regime on it. Hong Kong and its attempt to cover up the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic in Wuhan at the end of 2019.

“All countries in the free world are well aware that, far from maintaining a so-called international order, the CCP is creating a new set of” international norms “of its own that does not care about human rights and does not respect freedom or democracy, ”Joey Siu, democracy activist and consultant for the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), told RFA.

“But it seems that even if the CCP tries to present this, it does not change the image of China [for the better] a lot internationally, ”she said.

A recent report by the US-based Rand Corporation found that China derives most of its international influence from the attractiveness of its economy.

Many specific leaders, elites and influencers in the countries targeted by the CCP are generally motivated by economic incentives, he found.

He called on Washington to counter China’s overseas influence campaign with financial aid and investment products specifically designed to replace Chinese loans.



Reported by Jane Tang, Gigi Lee and Matt Chan for the Mandarin and Cantonese services of FRG. Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.