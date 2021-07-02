Politics
Report – Radio Free Asia
As the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) celebrates its centenary amid a wave of state propaganda targeting the public at home and abroad, Beijing’s international public opinion remains weak, according to a new report. research report.
A Pew Research Center poll of 18,850 people in 17 developed economies earlier this year found that opinions about China “remain largely negative.”
“Large majorities in most of the advanced economies studied have a largely negative view of China,” the report revealed.
Negative opinions from China accounted for around 88% of respondents in Japan, 80% in Sweden, 78% in Australia and 76% in the United States, according to the report.
“Confidence in Chinese President Xi Jinping remains at or near all-time low in most locations surveyed,” the report revealed.
“In all but one of the 17 audiences surveyed, the majority say they have little or no confidence in themselves – with half or more in Australia, France, Sweden and Canada who say they don’t. have no confidence in him. “
However, China scored higher than the United States in one key area: its perceived handling of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Pew report author Laura Silver.
A large majority of respondents in Sweden, the United States, South Korea, Australia and the Netherlands “believe that the Chinese government does not respect the personal freedom of the Chinese people,” the report said.
Meanwhile, more than 80% of those polled in Japan, Sweden, South Korea, the United States and Australia said they were suspicious of Xi Jinping’s governance.
Centenary celebration
The results were released Thursday on the eve of the CCP’s centenary, in which Xi sought to portray the ruling party as “concerned about the future and fate of mankind.”
“China has always been a builder of world peace, a contributor to world development and a defender of international order! he told a handpicked crowd of tens of thousands in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.
But the CCP secretary general also warned foreign countries not to gamble with China.
“We Chinese (…) are not intimidated by threats of force,” Xi said. “We will never allow any foreign force to intimidate, oppress or subjugate us.”
“Anyone attempting to do so would find themselves on a collision course with a great wall of steel forged by more than 1.4 billion Chinese,” he said, according to the official translation of his speech released by the Xinhua state news agency.
Xi’s original speech in Chinese contained a four-character phrase that referred to the hypothetical aliens with broken skulls and blood spilling all over the place after hitting the Great Wall of iron and steel forged by 1.4 billion Chinese people.
Mistrust, isolation
News commentator Chen Pokong said he was not surprised at the results of the investigation.
“The actions of Xi Jinping and the CCP in recent years have resulted in unprecedented international isolation for China,” Chen said.
“These scenes of the chef [addressing the crowd], the songs and dances, the colors and the paintings that we saw in Tiananmen Square: these are the indicators of an isolated and closed nation, ”he said.
Chen said that the low approval ratings of Xi and the CCP were likely related to China’s massive incarceration of Uyghurs and other Turkish Muslims in “re-education camps,” its imposition of an authoritarian regime on it. Hong Kong and its attempt to cover up the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic in Wuhan at the end of 2019.
“All countries in the free world are well aware that, far from maintaining a so-called international order, the CCP is creating a new set of” international norms “of its own that does not care about human rights and does not respect freedom or democracy, ”Joey Siu, democracy activist and consultant for the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), told RFA.
“But it seems that even if the CCP tries to present this, it does not change the image of China [for the better] a lot internationally, ”she said.
A recent report by the US-based Rand Corporation found that China derives most of its international influence from the attractiveness of its economy.
Many specific leaders, elites and influencers in the countries targeted by the CCP are generally motivated by economic incentives, he found.
He called on Washington to counter China’s overseas influence campaign with financial aid and investment products specifically designed to replace Chinese loans.
Reported by Jane Tang, Gigi Lee and Matt Chan for the Mandarin and Cantonese services of FRG. Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.
Sources
2/ https://www.rfa.org/english/news/china/public-07022021082131.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]