China sees achievements under CPC leadership, Pakistani PM says





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

China, under the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party, has achieved remarkable achievements such as eradicating absolute poverty, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

In an interview with Chinese media at the Prime Minister’s home on Tuesday, Imran praised the CCP’s efforts to achieve a complete victory in China’s fight against poverty.

“This is, I think, one of the most remarkable achievements of any human society. I don’t think there is a precedent in the history of a company achieving these big goals, ”he noted.

Presenting his congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the CPC, the Pakistani Prime Minister described the party’s governance in China as a unique model.

People have been told that the Western system of democracy is the best path for social progress, and yet what the CCP has achieved proves that there is another workable model, he said.

As Pakistani prime minister and chairman of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, Khan has made several visits to China in recent years. He said that CPC’s talent selection and preparation system as well as its long-term planning for China’s development impressed him.

Climate change, Khan said, is one of the most serious challenges facing humanity. And the CCP supported the idea of ​​building a community with a shared future for mankind and led China to do tremendous work to protect the environment and fight climate change.

Regarding the relations between Pakistan and China, Khan said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations seven decades ago, the two countries have gone through hardships side by side and forged a very deep, strong and unique relationship that no is not limited between the two governments. , but also exists between the two peoples.

He said that whenever Pakistan is in trouble, the Chinese side will always extend a helping hand. “The Chinese people hold a special place in the hearts of the Pakistani people. Because you will remember a friend who is with you in your hard times as well as in the good times, everyone is with you. ‘

In the fight against Covid-19, China has not only played an exemplary role in the country, but has also helped many other countries, including Pakistan, to control the epidemic through donated vaccines and others. means, said Imran Khan.

Welcoming China’s vaccine donation as a timely aid, he said his country was able to launch the nationwide vaccination campaign with doses of vaccine from China to immunize frontline health workers and the elderly in the first phase, “which gives us a lot of confidence. ‘

As a landmark project under China’s proposed Belt and Road Initiative, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has solved Pakistan’s electricity shortage and improved China’s transportation infrastructure. country, said the Pakistani prime minister.

CPEC is “a program that gives us the greatest optimism and hope for our future economic development,” he said, adding that Pakistan will deepen its industrial, agricultural and vocational cooperation cooperation with China in the future. .

Pakistan will attract companies from China and other countries to invest in the CPEC special economic zones through incentives to create jobs and boost economic growth, Imran said.

Pakistan will further strengthen its relations with China in the future, including political, economic and trade relations, he said, adding that no matter how the world situation develops, Pakistan-China relations will remain strong. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newagebd.net/article/142598/china-sees-achievements-under-cpc-leadership-pakistani-pm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos