Boris Johnson lets bureaucrats run Britain. We’d better be ruled by Britney Spears – Fleet Street Fox





It is not unusual when you talk to a government press secretary for them to insist that your story is someone else’s problem. But it is rare that a decision for the Prime Minister is made by someone as far away as he answers the phone to people like me. This week, Opposition Leader Sir Keir Starmer and Shadow Defense Secretary John Healey challenged Boris Johnson to meet survivors of The experiences of the influence of the Cold War in Great Britain, that have been ignored by successive governments for 70 years. Whether it does or not should be up to the Prime Minister and his closest advisers, who will assess the political gains and the positive turn that could come with it, with the cost of wondering why it took them so long. time. But I don’t think we let him get anywhere near it.





The Cabinet Office, whose press office is the starting point for approaches to Downing Street, said the matter fell to the Veterans Office, which is responsible for relations with veterans. I explained that this was a personal challenge from Starmer to Johnson; that he would soon be either on his desk or on his railing; and it was something his team should at least be made aware of, even without formal comment. The OVA, I explained, was part of the Ministry of Defense, which since 1983 has blocked 5 successive prime ministers of deal with this problem more wisely. He really needed to go to his private office, not some bureaucrat charged with keeping this particular bullet out of his reach.





It took two hours for the Cabinet Office to give me a response which is, word for word, the same as every comment I have had from the Defense Ministry since 2016. Three prime ministers have not affected the slightest bit. his position. He speaks of being “grateful” to the men who served in the tests, without noting that thousands of people died early, their widows left with decades of grief and 20% of their children were born with it. malformations. This translates to a pat on the head for a child with a vivid imagination and is used to push back the undeniable truths of every nuclear test veteran and descendant. This time, he also mentioned that Widow Shirley Denson met Secretary of Defense Gavin Williamson in 2018, and representatives from veterans groups met with Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer on Zoom during the pandemic. Shirley died in April, insulted even on her deathbed by the Defense Department’s refusal to honor her late husband. Williamson was sacked by Theresa May in 2019 and Mercer by Johnson earlier this year. Using the efforts of the dead and the dishonored to justify a failure to do more is simply appalling, but utterly surprising given the long and vigorous history of abuse by Department of Defense veterans. But it’s not just about nuclear weapons veterans; it goes even further. Six weeks ago, former Prime Minister Dominic Cummings told the world his boss was banned from COBRA meetings during the first wave of the pandemic for fear he would derail them. He described Johnson as a “wobbly shopping cart” under the occasional control of a girlfriend he referred to as a waking harpy, and the more frequent influence of serious money worries. Which can be vicious slurs for the most part, except we know Johnson did not attend COBRA meetings, and Cummings ran Downing Street for two years. If he viewed the Prime Minister’s hands as dangerous, chances are others did too.





Halfway through Donald Trump’s time in the White House, it emerged that assistants were pulling papers out of his desk, in case he read them. Is it really possible that a democratically elected career politician in the UK would be treated the same as a man-kid who practically broke the US? It is normal that the figurehead of any organization delegates the detail to the juniors. No world leader could handle the volume of decisions that an operating government must make every day. Minutities are exactly what bureaucrats are for. But when they begin to deal with important matters – either by willfully keeping a boss in the dark, or with the best of intentions – they are effectively taking control of a government. And this Prime Minister, who was forced last week to sink as much as possible into the background as one of his ministers is consumed by a scandal so endemic in his party that a spreadsheet predicted it, let it go .





In the upcoming investigation, he might accept that it was for the best that his officials had kept him away from these pandemic meetings at a time when he was still unaware of what Covid would do to him and the country. And most voters, if they’re honest, might appreciate the guiding hand of a socially conscious young woman at the helm, when the captain is able to lead a little wildly at times. But the biggest decisions should be left to the Prime Minister. To worship him or to despise him is his job. To choose the destination, even if others are setting the precise course. And the decision he will soon have to make about nuclear test veterans is a barometer of whether he can still do it. Will the Prime Minister take back control of this country’s honorary system, which constitutionally derives from the Queen through him? Will he allow the Ministry of Defense to govern it or will he regain his sovereignty over the army? The Prime Minister has promised us all a fairer and better Britain on several occasions. Through Brexit, parliamentary cuts and the pandemic, all the agonies were worth it, we were told, in order to have an improved state of affairs in the end. So far, these promises are in much the same condition as the UK fishing industry: they are dwindling every day, as the powers that be let the precious product rot on the quayside. If the Prime Minister is serious about stopping early, with a secure political legacy behind him and a rich future funded by a must-read memoir, he must mark his authority over whatever remains of his reign. If the Prime Minister is not allowed to decide for himself who to speak to, then we would be better governed by Britney Spears, who can at least ask for help. The general manager must take an executive decision. And there is nothing easier than to listen to those who are unfairly treated and whose woes can be alleviated with just a word.

