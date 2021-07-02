Politics
TMC MPs Write to Prime Minister Modi to Call for the Impeachment of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta | Latest India News
Trinamool congressional lawmakers wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to demand the impeachment of Tushar Mehta as Solicitor General (SG) of India.
It comes in the wake of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikaris reporting meeting Mehta in the nation’s capital, a claim Mehta denied.
The letter, signed by party deputies Derek OBrien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Mahua Moitra, points out that Adhikari is an accused in the case of the Narada undercover operation in 2016 and that Mehta represents the Central Office of investigation (CBI) in the Supreme Court and in Calcutta. search.
It also indicates that the mastermind of the multi-crore chit Sarada chit fund scam, Sudipta Sen, had written to authorities with serious allegations against Adhikari. Mehta advised and appeared for the CBI in the case.
Such a meeting between an accused of serious offenses with the SG, who advises the agencies through which the said accused is investigated, is in direct conflict of interest with the statutory obligations of the SG of India, indicates the letter.
He also alleged that the meeting was organized to influence the outcome of the cases in which Adhikari is accused, using the high office of the SG. In order to avoid any doubt in the minds of the general public as to the integrity and neutrality of the SG office, we are contacting you to take the necessary steps towards the removal of Tushar Mehta from the SG office of the India, TMC MPs wrote in letter to PM Modi.
The SG then issued a statement denying that the said meeting ever took place yesterday. He said, Shri Suvendu Adhikari came to my residence office yesterday around 3pm, unexpectedly. Since I was already at a meeting scheduled in my room, my staff asked her to sit in the waiting room of my office building and offered her a cup of tea. At the end of my meeting and thereafter my PPS informed me of his arrival, I asked my PPS to inform Mr. Adhikari of my inability to meet him and to apologize as he had to expect. Mr Adhikari thanked my PPS and left without insisting on meeting me. The question of my meeting with Mr. Adhikari therefore did not arise.
Even though Adhikari could not be contacted, the BJP said Mehtas’s statement should make it clear that the meeting never took place. There is no evidence that Adhikari met the Solicitor General. Mehta clarified that Adhikari came to meet him but that he could not meet the chief because he was busy. Those who say the meeting took place must now substantiate their claims. Adhikari also said the same. The question is, how many people would the TMC like to see removed from positions? They want the governor to be removed because he is so vehement about the government. Now they want the SG removed. In the future, they may want the Prime Minister, Home Secretary and even the President to be sacked for survival, said party leader in the state Dilip Ghosh.
Reacting to Mehtas’ statement, TMC National Secretary General Abhishek Banerjee, who also happens to be CM’s nephew, said only CCTV footage would reveal whether the meeting had taken place.
Reports indicate that Mr. Adhikari entered Honble SG’s residence in the presence of a cavalcade of officers and remained there for nearly 30 minutes. Does this imply that a meeting was actually scheduled? As the episode gets cloudier, one can only hope that the truth comes to the surface. Mr. Mehtas’ efforts to dismiss speculation about his clandestine encounter with @SuvenduWB can only be helpful if he makes all CCTV footage public until Mr. Adhikari is in his residence. Furthermore, was Mr. Adhikari present in SG’s residence without a prior appointment? Banerjee tweeted.
