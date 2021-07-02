The Treaty of Montreux called into question by the construction of the Istanbul canal

A new mega-project has been launched – the Istanbul Canal, connecting the Sea of ​​Marmara and the Black Sea. It will constitute an alternative to the Bosphorus Strait, thus calling into question the Treaty of Montreux and paving the way for further pressure from NATO against Russia.

However, there is major opposition to the project, not only from local environmentalists who fear the damage will outweigh the benefits and from local economists who do not see the feasibility of the project, but also from foreign states. The countries of the region fear that the Montreux Convention of 1936 concerning the rule of the straits and the respect of its obligations in the Black Sea could be compromised.

Today we are opening a new page for the development of Turkey, laying the foundation stone by building a bridge over the Istanbul Canal, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said at the inauguration ceremony of the bridge on June 26. We see the Istanbul Canal as a project to save the future of Istanbul to ensure the safety of life and property of the Istanbul Bosporus and the citizens around it.

Erdoan assured that all the necessary studies, including the impact of the construction on the environment, have already been carried out. Besides the canal, which Erdoan admitted to be a crazy project, there will be residential areas, parks, tourist facilities and a technological development zone.

The Turkish president justified his crazy project because, as he said, each year 45,000 ships cross the Bosporus. Every large ship presents a risk. They carry different cargoes, any accident will be a threat, which could lead to fires and destruction, including cultural property.

It’s expected to take six years and $ 15 billion, but the actual figure was estimated at a recent developer conference in France at $ 65 billion. It is the largest infrastructure initiative in Turkish history and is believed to be part of Erdoan’s legacy.

The mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem mamolu, spoke out against the project and even called for a referendum. Environmentalists fear that the Black Sea will become shallow and the ecosystem of the Sea of ​​Marmara will be disrupted. More importantly, from a local perspective, Istanbul’s water supply is also threatened as the canal will absorb the fresh water supplies.

However, the biggest issue surrounding the canal from an international perspective is the fate of the Treaty of Montreux governing movement between the Black Sea via the Bosphorus and the Dardanelle Strait. According to the treaty, there is free movement for the merchant navy and Turkey cannot charge tolls. . Turkey, however, controls the movement of non-Black Sea warships. According to the treaty, warships not belonging to the Black Sea cannot stay in the Black Sea for more than three weeks and their total tonnage must not exceed 45,000 tons.

In April, admirals and former admirals of the Turkish navy were arrested after writing an open letter urging the Turkish president not to go ahead with his mad project, fearing its impact on the Treaty of Montreux. Erdoan quickly assured that the treaty would remain valid, but fears remain that the Istanbul Canal will allow Ankara to bypass its positions, especially since Turkey is a serial violator of the treaties,like the Treaty of Lausanne.

Turkey claims that the project is not linked to the treaty and does not comply with it in principle because the construction is artificial. The Istanbul Canal is a completely different canal that could become an issue for the Montreux Treaty in the future. The Black Sea countries are opposed to the canal, with the exception of Ukraine and Georgia. These two countries would indeed like an increase in NATO’s participation in the Black Sea.

At the same time, Romania, Bulgaria and Greece oppose any modification of the Treaty of Montreux. Although Greece is not a Black Sea state, it is located at the mouth of the Dardanelles Strait. However, all three countries are NATO members and the country that would be most affected by any change in treaty or status quo is Russia, especially in light of last week’s provocation.by Great Britain near Crimea. Moscow does not want non-Black Sea countries, especially NATO members, to bypass the treaty and increase the presence of their naval forces, but Turkey will lead a way in this direction with the opening of the canal. . The United States, Britain and other major NATO members believe the Montreux Treaty is obsolete because it restricts the number of ships in the Black Sea in their efforts to keep up the pressure against Russia.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlt avuolu said at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday that there would be no changes to the Montreux Treaty. However, it is of course easy to make such a claim before the construction is complete. Turkey is quite capable of resorting to manipulation as the status of the new channel has not yet been indicated. even made The debate shows that Ankara aims to become a bigger player, not only in the region but also on the world stage.