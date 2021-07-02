The lingering fantasy of a Trump punch





Over the past four years, critics of Donald Trump have fueled a lingering fantasy that there will be a definitive moment when he is finally subject to the responsibility he so richly deserves. Each new Trump crisis, and there were many, offered the hope of a redemptive, unmistakable and unambiguous end to Trump that would conclude this sad chapter in American politics. It never happened. Explosive investigative reports into his non-payment of taxes and secret payments of secret money and shady transactions came and went. The Mueller report and Trump’s impeachment for the perfect phone call to the Ukrainian president have come and gone. Outrageous cabinet secretaries were hired and fired so often that we stopped learning their names, and eventually Trump even stopped bothering to name official replacements. The COVID pandemic has shown that most Trump supporters would not dump him even when his inept response threatened their lives. The 2020 election, though Trump lost, ended not with overwhelming repudiation in a single clarifying election night, but with close calls in critical states, then days, weeks, and months of obscuration. and Trump’s denial. When Trump attacked the very base of American democracy, refusing to concede and unleashing an angry mob on Capitol Hill on January 6 to prevent Congress from ratifying his defeat, he was deposed and then acquitted. Not only has he not been the subject of any sanction for these transgressions to the constitutional order, but the Republican Party is committed to his side to amplify his lies and purge those who refuse to follow them. Too bad for the responsibility.

And yet, the fantasy will not die entirely. There is still a chance, as slim as it is, that this will all end with Trump in an orange jumpsuit being taken to jail. The faltering dream of a Trump final purge of public life took slightly more tangible form Thursday in a New York City courtroom when Trumps tightly controlled personal society, the Trump Organization, and his Longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg have been charged with felony offenses. tax burdens resulting from an alleged fifteen-year ploy, orchestrated by the top executives of the Trump Organization, as the prosecutor said, to evade taxes. The theory of the case appears to be to pressure Weisselberg, 73, to turn on Trump, his boss for decades, by threatening him with the prospect of jail time. The multiple crimes of which Weisselberg is accused, including the evasion of some nine hundred thousand dollars in taxes on $ 1.76 million of unreported and unreported income, carry the possibility of prolonged incarceration. The broader criminal investigation into the company, a joint venture between New York State Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr., is reportedly underway.

Trump was not indicted in the twenty-four-page indictment, but the case amounts to a direct attack on the company he created and ran as an extension of himself. The company that bears his name meant so much to Trump that he refused to relinquish his family’s grip and place them in blind trust even when he became president, snubbing ethical rules, presidential tradition and common sense instead of embracing the many conflicts of interest. who had just been both the head of the US government and a private company. Even if Weisselberg doesn’t look back and few seem to believe he will, the case could result in years of litigation and millions of dollars in legal fees. Another bankruptcy or even the complete shutdown of the Trump Organization is possible. (Absolutely, it will be closed, Jennifer Weisselberg, the indicted finance chief’s former daughter-in-law, told CNN; she has become an important witness in the case, handing over documents and information to prosecutors.) edge of the precipice. They are on the brink of a much larger case against Trump and his companies, Norman Eisen, a former Obama White House lawyer who released a detailed Brookings Institution report on the investigation this week, told me. from New York State, after reading the indictment. Either way, the case is already an example of hitting Trump where it hurts. Needless to say, no former President of the United States, including disgraced Richard Nixon, has seen his family business accused of criminal acts of this magnitude.

The questioning, however, began immediately before Weisselberg even appeared handcuffed in court on Thursday afternoon and the charges were exposed. Experts, of whom there are many, said the case was weak, that kind of accusation was rarely made, that Trump himself would escape punishment. I’m sure the NY DA and GA understand that, from an optical point of view, the first charges they bring against the Trump Organization cannot be petty crimes and rarely prosecuted, David Axelrod tweeted Wednesday. , the Democratic strategist. Is not it ? Pretty quickly, that’s exactly what Trump’s lawyers argued after the charges were brought against him. His political orientation, Alan Futerfas, a lawyer for the Trump Organization, told reporters after Weisselberg’s arraignment. These kinds of cases are usually resolved in a civilian context …. These are complex issues that have never been charged in a criminal case, and they shouldn’t have been here, quite frankly. The former president has let it be known, via Politicos Playbook, that he is emboldened by the light charges, and that the latest witch hunt against him will surely hurt Sleepy Joe Biden when Trump inevitably runs against him in 2024. This was all Trumpian bluster, to be sure. But but…

Ultimately, Trump’s accountability cannot come in the form of a drama made for television, with the villain being dragged in shackles as the credits roll. And, for that matter, even the greatest acts of wickedness in American history have their followers decades or centuries later. Just this week on Capitol Hill, nearly 160 years after the end of the Civil War, the House of Representatives again voted to get rid of the surprisingly large number of statues of Confederate officials remaining on Capitol Hill, yet 120 House Republicans. voted against the measure. The Times illustrated its story on the vote with a photograph of a bust on Capitol Hill of Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Taney, the author of the infamous Dred Scott ruling claiming that black Americans were not and do not could never be citizens of the United States.

A day later, the House voted to establish a select committee to investigate the Jan.6 storming of Capitol Hill by the pro-Trump mob, and every Republican in the House except for two critics of Trump. , Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, voted against. A few weeks earlier, House Republicans had voted en bloc against a bipartisan commission charged with investigating the January 6 insurgency. After opposing a bipartisan panel, the same Republicans then voted en masse against the House select committee, saying it would be too partisan. It was an act of collective illumination that recalled the former president in his greatest effrontery. On Thursday, President Nancy Pelosi took the rare step of nominating one of the Republican dissidents, Liz Cheney, to take a Democratic seat on the panel. Cheney, who has already lost her position as House Republican leader and is now threatened with losing her committee duties, said in a statement she accepted the role because those responsible for the attack must be held accountable. Bennie Thompson, of Mississippi, will chair the panel, and he told CNN Manu Raju he is considering a lengthy investigation next year, to include public hearings and potential calls for testimony from Trump and others.

Is this really what Trump’s responsibility looks like? The politics of the last terrible years strongly suggest otherwise. Of course, there will be hearings in a New York City courtroom, in impossibly golden congressional committee rooms. But Trump and his conspirators are now experts in the art of dodging. The playbook is painfully familiar: they will discredit investigators, discredit the media, disavow the facts, invent alternate realities. There will be enemies, distractions, and confusing subplots to make us forget the overwhelming basic facts. Democrats and Republicans will walk away with a problem to root for their base in next year’s midterm election. Maybe Weisselberg will end up in jail; maybe he won’t.

Until prosecutors decide to indict Trump as well, he will remain free to roam the country, selling personal and political grievances as a message. The day before his firm’s trial, Trump appeared in Texas, lying about his unbuilt border wall and unsuccessful presidential campaign. This weekend, he is supposed to show up at a rally in Florida, despite the state of mourning over the loss of life at Surfside and calls by the very pro-Trump state governor to be rescinded. Millions of people will continue to cheer him on as he fantasizes about being reinstated as president. But one certainty at an uncertain time is that at least that won’t happen. The elections still have consequences in this country, and it is the responsibility that no number of trump lies could obscure. The simple truth is that Trump lost in 2020, and neither he nor anyone can defeat him. Joe Biden now lives in the White House. It may not be a punishment worthy of all of Donald Trump’s wrongdoing, but it certainly is punishment.

Favorites of New Yorkers

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newyorker.com/news/letter-from-bidens-washington/the-persistent-fantasy-of-a-trump-knockout-punch The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos