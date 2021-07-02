India records 400,000 deaths from COVID-19 as Indonesia turns to New Delhi

India on Thursday passed the grim milestone of more than 400,000 people lost to the coronavirus, a number which, while massive, is still considered a vast undercount due to a lack of testing and reporting.

More than half of the coronavirus deaths reported in India, the third highest in the world, have occurred in the past two months as the delta variant of the virus has swept through the country and overwhelmed the already strained healthcare system test.

New cases are on the decline after surpassing 400,000 per day in May, but authorities are bracing for another possible wave and are trying to step up vaccination. The health ministry said 853 people have died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 400,312. It also reported 46,617 new cases, bringing the country’s pandemic total to more than 30 ,4 million. India, a country of nearly 1.4 billion inhabitants, is the third to cross 400,000 deaths, after the United States and Brazil. Experts believe the reported deaths and infections in India are massive underestimates.

They say untold numbers of people died in the April and May surge outside hospitals, before they could even be tested for the virus. A model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington estimates that there have been more than 1.1 million deaths from COVID-19 in India.

Indian federal ministers of the ruling Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party dismissed reports of an underestimation as exaggerated and misleading. Even though cases are on the decline, experts fear India may be exposed to a new wave of the virus because less than 5% of the population has been fully vaccinated. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday the speed of vaccination had accelerated after a new policy announced last month put an end to a complex system of vaccine procurement and distribution that overburdened health care providers. States and led to inequalities in the way vaccines were distributed.

Under the new policy, the federal government will purchase 75% of all vaccines used in India and distribute them free to states. Private hospitals can buy the remaining 25% at capped prices and can charge for them. Vardhan also said 120 million doses will be made available by the government in July, as the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The country hopes it will achieve a rapid increase in vaccinations in the coming months. Last month, the head of India’s COVID-19 task force told reporters that around 2 billion doses could be available by December as part of a roadmap that depends on India’s two main suppliers, the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech, which are ramping up production, and five other potential vaccines. available in the coming months. But some questioned whether this was a realistic estimate, as the country’s two major suppliers struggled to boost manufacturing.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the Moderna vaccine will soon be the fourth vaccine to be administered in India after the AstraZeneca vaccine, Bharat Biotechs Covaxin and Russian Sputnik. Indias Zydus Cadilla has also asked the government drug controller for an emergency authorization to use his DNA vaccine. The vaccine can be used for both adults and young people between the ages of 12 and 18, the company said on Wednesday.

Battling one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia, Indonesia, which is the world’s fourth most populous country, recently saw a record number of infections, especially on Thursday when it recorded 24,836 cases and 504 deaths from respiratory diseases. The scenes in Indonesian hospitals over the past week have been eerily similar to those in India two months ago. Hospital corridors were crowded with COVID-19 patients and frenzied families trying to find oxygen to treat their sick loved ones.

Instead of makeshift funeral pyres on the streets of New Delhi, the capital of predominantly Muslim Indonesia, Jakarta, has seen trucks full of corpses transported to newly dug graves.

Since the peak of his recent crisis, Indonesian President Joko Widodo has called Indian leader Narendra Modi for advice as his nation grapples with a tripling of positive COVID-19 cases in the past three weeks.

“We can learn from this,” Jokowi, as the president is well known, told business leaders on Wednesday.

But epidemiologists and medical professionals say Indonesia has not fully heeded India’s lessons. Indonesia on Thursday announced a two-week lockdown limited to the islands of Java and Bali covering just 12 of the country’s 34 provinces and around 55% of its population.

In contrast, “nearly all” states and territories in India have introduced tighter movement restrictions during the COVID-19 crisis, according to an analysis by the World Health Organization (WHO). This followed guidelines from India’s central government that blockages should take place when infection positivity rates per person tested were 10% or more. Indonesia’s 34 provinces all have positivity rates above 10%. WHO says a positivity rate above 5% indicates COVID-19 is out of control.

Australia, like several other countries in Asia, has struggled to vaccinate people as early successes in containing the pandemic led to reluctance to vaccinate, and manufacturers were slow to ship doses. Australia has only fully vaccinated 6% of its population, while Japan has vaccinated 12%.

Japan reported on Wednesday that the delta variant now accounts for nearly a third of all cases in the east of the country, including Tokyo, and could reach 50% by mid-July. Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures are among areas under a “near” state of emergency that will continue until July 11 and the recent rise in infections has prompted officials to keep restrictions in place, sources told Reuters government.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike reiterated on Friday that a spectator ban for the Olympics, which begins July 23, would be an option if the coronavirus situation worsens.

In South Korea, officials said on Friday that daily cases of the coronavirus exceeded 800, the highest in nearly six months, with vaccination below 10%. The average number of new infections in the country has risen for 10 consecutive days, and authorities in Seoul have delayed the easing of social distancing measures.

“The delta variant is a strain that is most optimized for generalized transmission,” said Chun Eun-mi, respiratory disease specialist at Ewha Womans University Medical Center in Seoul. “The cases of Indonesia, India and Britain show that not only Korea, but many other countries will have to rethink their vaccine strategy and reopening plans,” she said.