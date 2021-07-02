Pakistan criticizes Western media for hypocritical reporting on Kashmir





Prime Minister Imran Khan criticized the Western media for not reporting on the reality on the ground in Indian-administered Kashmir, calling it “very hypocritical” and “double-sided”.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan’s relations with China are based on trust and they will accept the Chinese version of their Xinjiang program.

“Western media barely report massive human rights violations in the illegally occupied Indian Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), where nine million people have been imprisoned in an open prison, which is very hypocritical,” the Prime Minister said. minister.

The IIOJK has been transformed into a police state with extrajudicial killings, imprisonment and a media ban “and yet there is hardly any negative commentary on the media. This is what Pakistan finds very hypocritical, ”he said when answering a question about Western media.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was referring to India’s actions on August 5, 2019, when it took Jammu and Kashmir from autonomy and divided it into two centrally governed territories.

At the same time, it cordoned off the region, detained thousands of people, imposed movement restrictions and imposed a communications blackout, according to rights group Amnesty International.

Speaking on the current tensions between Washington and Beijing, Prime Minister Imran Khan said it would not be acceptable to pressure his country to change or degrade its relations with China.

“The relations between Pakistan and China are very deep. It’s not just governments, it’s a people-to-people relationship, ”said the Prime Minister.

“Whatever happens, the relations between our two countries, no matter how much pressure is put on us, will not change,” Prime Minister Imran Khan added.

When asked about the US-led coalition, the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, he said this was part of the great power rivalry in the region that can create problems.

“Pakistan thinks it is very unfair to the United States and other Western powers. [asking] countries like Pakistan to take sides. Why should we take sides! We should have a good relationship with everyone, ”he said.

To counter China’s growing economic and military power, the United States is leading a coalition in the Asia-Pacific region called the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, with Japan, Australia and India as members.

