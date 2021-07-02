Boris Johnson welcomes Angela Merkel to Checkers for talks





German Chancellor Angela Merkel has arrived at Checkers for bilateral talks with Boris Johnson amid concerns over plans to restrict travel to the EU.

The Prime Minister smiled and attempted punches and elbows as he greeted the German leader at the entrance to his country residence in Buckinghamshire on Friday afternoon, where travel restrictions are expected to be a priority during of their tete-a-tete.

Mr Johnson meets her German counterpart in an international swan song before she steps down as Chancellor later this year. Mr Johnson leaped out of the Checkers front door as Ms Merkel’s convoy dug the gravel driveway on Friday afternoon. He said, “Angela, how are you? Welcome.” Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Checkers (David Rose / Daily Telegraph / PA) Mr Johnson then asked: “Have you been here several times?” Ms Merkel replied: “Twice.” Ms Merkel is expected to address a virtual Cabinet meeting, the first foreign leader to do so since Bill Clinton in 1997, while the two leaders are expected to discuss London-Berlin relations. The couple will also have a working lunch of English Asparagus Pie, Oxfordshire Fillet of Beef and Baked Cream Pie. Travel arrangements are likely to be increased, as Merkel urged EU leaders to impose strict quarantine requirements on arrivals to the bloc from Britain, whether or not they have been vaccinated. The two leaders met at the G7 summit in Cornwall last month (Leon Neal / PA) Meanwhile, Mr Johnson said “the double hits will be a liberator” when asked for information that fully vaccinated people might be able to travel without quarantine from Amber List countries. here July 26. The two leaders, who met at the G7 summit in Cornwall last month, are also expected to discuss post-Brexit relations between the UK and Germany. As part of Friday’s visit, days after England crushed Germany’s dreams for Euro 2020, Mr Johnson will also announce the creation of a new academic medal in honor of the Chancellor German. A prize of £ 10,000 will be awarded each year to a British or German woman scientist, an area in which the German Chancellor has previously worked, according to Downing Street. It will be named after Caroline Herschel, a British astrophysicist of German origin who was a pioneer in the field, with the first medal due to be awarded in early 2022. Leaders are also expected to announce annual joint UK and German cabinet meetings, starting next year, as well as plans to increase future funding for a bilateral youth program in the two countries. The Queen is due to receive Ms Merkel at Windsor Castle (Dominic Lipinski / PA) Ahead of the visit, the Prime Minister said: “The UK and Germany have an unwavering friendship and a common vision on many issues. “Our scientists, innovators and industry work together every day to make the world a better place. “During Chancellor Merkel’s 16-year tenure, UK-German relations have been revitalized and reinvigorated for a new era. “And the new joint ventures we agree to today will leave a legacy that will last for generations.” The Queen is due to receive Merkel at Windsor Castle later Friday as part of the Chancellor’s visit, which will be her 22nd since taking office in 2005.

