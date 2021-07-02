How a pro-Trump local news site pushes election misinformationExBulletin





Georgia election workers recount their ballots after the November election. Despite three counts, former President Trump and his allies mistakenly claim that electoral fraud cost him the state. Megan Varner / Getty Images .

If you don’t follow politics in Georgia – or even if you do – you could be forgiven for not knowing much about The Georgia Star News.

Founded just after the November election when President Biden narrowly toppled the state by around 12,000 votes, it looks like a regular news website with a lifestyle section, weather widget, and stories about local and national events.

But the site is more than just local media, it is part of the Star News Network – an expanding network of pro-Trump sites seeking to influence local politics with a conservative opinion by mimicking the look of local newspaper sites. The group operates eight state-focused news sites, including in key Electoral College states such as Michigan, Arizona, Ohio and Florida.

Steve Bannon, a former strategist to former President Donald Trump, described the Georgia Star News in a radio interview as “you can’t go anywhere else” content.

“We are not Conservatives, Inc.,” he said. “It’s very populist, it’s very nationalist, it’s very MAGA, it’s very American First.”

Pro-Trump media ecosystem

Star News sites are part of a larger pro-Trump media ecosystem that has emerged during his four years in office. Since last year’s election, some of these sites have spent months producing bogus content suggesting Trump won the election and claiming massive voter fraud will be uncovered.

Many Star News sites have been around for some time, but the 2020 election – and an intense focus on swing states like Georgia – helped the sites’ stories reach a much wider audience.

Georgia’s new website is boosted by publisher John Fredericks’ radio talk show, which featured many figures from Trump’s orbit, including Bannon and former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. Her show also regularly features Republican politicians in Georgia who have pushed bogus allegations of voter fraud or challenge those who didn’t work to overturn elections.

Fredericks, who recently hosted his talk show from Virginia, came to Georgia ahead of last January’s double Senate ballot as part of an effort by the Conservatives (and conservative media) to support the then-Senses. . Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue re-election campaign. He also hosts a television show on the Real America’s Voice network that also features Bannon’s “War Room: Pandemic” podcast, which is popular with many election skeptics.

So there was an audience ready to go when the Georgia Star published a deceptive story in mid-June questioning the legitimacy of nearly 20,000 mail-in ballots placed in Georgia drop-off boxes – a little more than Biden’s margin of victory there.

The article stated that Fulton County, which includes Atlanta, was unable to produce essential chain-of-custody documents for ballots returned to drop boxes, suggesting that the ballots may not be. -be not legitimate.

Days later, county officials were able to find all but eight of those forms, said all the ballots were counted – and noted that Georgia’s votes were counted three times in November.

“The most explosive thing”

But in the conservative alternative media sphere, the story started to gain momentum. On the Fredericks radio show, Bannon called this “the most explosive thing that I think happened in the whole process.”

From there, it ricocheted through the pro-Trump media sphere to television networks like One America News and conspiracy sites like The Gateway Pundit.

But the story has not been limited to the fringe of Republican politics: several pro-Trump lawmakers and top challengers in Georgia have called for an investigation. Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger – himself a frequent target of disinformation, attacks and death threats because of these sites – has done so too. This led the mainstream media to use Raffensperger’s response, putting the story further in the spotlight.

Just days after the original Georgia Star story, Trump released several statements related to a One America News segment about the misleading story and praising the Georgia Star writer by name for “the amazing reporting you have. made”.

The Georgia Star has not updated its original story or more follow-up articles, with the release of the data by Fulton County.

In an interview, the author of the story, Laura Baigert, criticized the county for providing incomplete documents and information.

“Not our problem to solve”

“If they can’t tell us how many forms they have and how many ballots they have, that’s a problem for people administering an election,” she said. “It’s not our problem to solve this for them.”

At the time, a spokeswoman for Fulton County said the county followed proper procedures to collect the ballots and the county was continuing to search for the few missing chain of custody forms. The county electoral officer said staff spent more than 200 hours that week locating the “missing” forms before they were provided to Georgia Public Broadcasting.

Former President Trump speaks at a rally in Ohio on June 26, 2021. Trump has clung to articles published by The Georgia Star News that falsely suggest his defeat in that state last November was due inappropriate ballots. Scott Olson / Getty Images .

But history breathed new life into Trump’s false claims, which he repeated at length at a rally last Saturday in Ohio.

“The greatest tragedy of all is that millions of Americans have lost confidence in their vote,” he said. “We can’t let that happen. And that’s why I’m saying you need to know what happened in 2020 before you can vote in 2022 or 2024.”

After the rally, Baigert landed an exclusive half-hour interview with the former president as he returned to the airport. The next day, an all-caps headline appeared on the Ohio Star, Georgia Star, and Sisters sites in battlefields like Michigan and Arizona, touting the conversation and its main takeaways.

“There is no issue more important than the 2020 election,” Trump said.

Fredericks defended the media’s coverage in an interview and said the Georgia Star is a credible news service for Georgians that acts as an alternative to “fake news” from the mainstream media. “Our goal is to speak the truth to power in the world of fake news, and that’s really what we’re dealing with, that’s why we’re here,” he said. “That’s why we have an audience.”

Less than seven months into its existence, Fredericks said the website was profitable, thanks to a crash in publicity from local Republican candidates and conservative groups.

“We are working very hard to fund our operation through legitimate ads of all kinds, from people who want to reach our expanding audience,” he said. “And if anyone needs to reach informed and motivated readers who want the truth, advertising is a great opportunity for them, that’s a great [return on investment] potential.”

