Stocks soar on Wall Street after encouraging jobs data

NEW YORK (AP) Stock indices rose on Wall Street on Friday after a report showed the national labor market was even stronger than expected last month.

The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in morning trading and on track for its seventh straight gain, although slightly more stocks fell in the index than they rose.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 45 points, or 0.1%, at 34,679 at 10:40 a.m. Eastern time. The Nasdaq composite was up 0.3% and on track to set another record like the S&P 500.

Indices soared as soon as markets opened, after a US government report said employers hired 850,000 more workers than what they cut last month. It was a healthier reading than the 700,000 economists expected and an acceleration after a few months of disappointing growth. But the job market still has some way to go before regaining its pre-pandemic vigor.

Economists viewed the report as a sign that workers will indeed return to the workforce as more people are vaccinated and the pandemic subsides. Perhaps more importantly for markets, some have said the numbers likely mean the Federal Reserve can stay the course, keeping interest rates low for a while to support the economy.

Treasury yields were flat at lower following the jobs report, and the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.43% from 1.48% on Thursday night.

Low interest rates help push up the prices of all kinds of stocks, but they’re a particularly powerful fuel for high-growth companies whose prices might otherwise seem expensive.

This helped push up several influential tech-focused stocks on Friday. Microsoft gained 1.3% and Apple rose 1%. Because these companies are so large, their stock movements carry extra weight for the indexes, and they have helped offset losses from energy producers, financial companies and others.

About 53% of the S&P 500 stocks were down, as were the smaller stocks in the Russell 2000 Index, which fell 0.9%.

The Fed has said it will keep rates low to help strengthen the labor market, and Friday’s report suggested to several investors that job growth or inflation was not high enough to change his courses. The average hourly wage of workers was 3.6% higher in June than a year ago, but the increase from May was slightly lower than economists’ expectations of 0.3%.

Perhaps with wage growth and inflation having peaked, we can overcome peak fears of some sort of catastrophic wage and price loop, said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist, Wells Fargo Asset Management. .

The Fed has insisted that the higher inflation hitting the economy now will only be temporary, giving it more leeway to keep its support for the economy in place. Many investors expect it to announce a pullback in bond purchases later this year, well before the Fed expects short-term rates to drop from their all-time low in 2022 or 2023.

If job growth or inflation is stronger and more persistent than expected, it could force the Fed to raise its schedule and raise rates more aggressively.

Virgin Galactic rose 9.8% after saying it hoped to launch a test space flight on July 11, with founder Richard Branson on board.

U.S.-listed shares of Didi, a Chinese ridesharing service, fell 6.2% after Chinese internet watchdog said it launched an investigation in the ridesharing company to protect national security and the public interest. Its shares began trading in New York on Wednesday.

In Europe, the indices were mixed. The German DAX returned 0.2% and the French CAC 40 slipped 0.1%, while the FTSE 100 in London barely changed.

Asian markets were also mixed, with the Japanese Nikkei 225 up 0.3% and the South Korean Kospi virtually flat. The Shanghai and Hong Kong markets fell more sharply, down 1.8% or more.

___

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed.