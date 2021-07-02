Delhi Ventre is 10 years old





Actor and comedian Vir Das tweeted a photo from his 2011 film Delhi Belly on Thursday, as the film wrapped up 10 years of release. “It was like my fifth audition for this crazy movie in two years. The first time the three of us read together. It was right. Finally, we joined a set with a special feeling, that we were doing crazy things that we may never be able to again. # 10yearsOfDelhiBelly, ”Vir wrote as a caption. Director Abhinay Deo also recalled fond memories of his first film and reveals how actor Ranbir Kapoor was a strong contender for the lead role which was ultimately played by Imran Khan. Released on July 1, 2011, Delhi Belly introduced Imran Khan, Das and Kunaal Roy Kapur as three friends who become the target of a gangster after losing their diamonds. The film became an instant hit with its irreverent, grown-up humor, shameless profanity, and catchy Ram Sampath soundtrack. Deo said that seeing the movie recently, he was surprised to see that it still held her attention. “My son was watching it about six months ago. I happened to stumble upon it and sat down with him. I enjoyed the movie for the first time, maybe nine years after its release! even ended up seeing all the flaws but what a ride. It was my first movie. I’m emotionally attached to it, “he said. Deo said Kapoor’s name also came up in the discussion as potential lead. “Ranbir was one of the people we had spoken to at this point. He had heard the script. At first we were looking at different people and we sincerely thought Ranbir was a very good fit for the movie. But that didn’t work for various reasons, “Deo said. The story of how Delhi Belly came to life from a screenplay dates back to 2008, when Aamir Khan and his wife filmmaker Kiran Rao were about to leave. for an event. Rao, while waiting for Aamir Khan, picked up the first script from the floor. the because it had arrived the same day. “She read the name, Delhi Belly, and thought it was interesting. She started to read it and couldn’t stop laughing. Aamir asked her what she was laughing at. joined and eventually they didn’t go to the event as they continued to read the script. That same night, around 1 a.m., they called the writers, “Deo said.

