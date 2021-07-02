“What is Rahul Gandhi’s problem? »: Union ministers respond to the shortage of vaccines against Covid-19 | Latest India News





At least two Union ministers hit back at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday over the alleged shortage of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccines in India. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan asked why the Congress leader continued to repeatedly raise vaccine shortage accusations, especially when the government released facts about vaccine availability for the month of July. On the other hand, Union Minister Piyush Goyal clarified that 120 milliOn of vaccine doses will be available in July, which states have already been informed in advance. Questioning the government on the availability of vaccines, Rahul Gandhi said earlier today: “We are already in July, but there are no vaccines”. The Congress leader asked, “Where are the vaccines? Responding to Gandhi’s question, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan asked in turn, “What is Rahul Gandhi’s problem?” Doesn’t he read? Does he not understand? The minister added that he published “facts” about the availability of vaccines for the month of July a day ago. “There is no vaccine against the virus of arrogance and ignorance,” he noted, adding that Congress should consider a “leadership overhaul”. Just yesterday, I posted facts about vaccine availability for the month of July. what Rahul gandhi I have a problem ? He doesn’t read?

Does he not understand? There is no vaccine against the virus of arrogance and ignorance !!@INCIndia you have to think about a leadership overhaul! https://t.co/jFX60jM15w – Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) July 2, 2021 Union Minister Piyush Goyal said Rahul Gandhi “should understand that the display of petty politics is not appropriate at this time.” He further clarified that 120 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be available in July, which is separate from the supply of private hospitals. Notably, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has severely criticized the central government’s vaccination policy for months. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in many ways, to end the country’s “shortage” of vaccine doses, a claim the BJP-led government has refuted as a lie. Meanwhile, an acute shortage of vaccines has been reported in various parts of the country. Odisha’s government halted vaccination campaign in 16 districts due to a “shortage” of doses of Covishield. Meanwhile, Assam said on Thursday it could only vaccinate 16.63 lakh of people in the past 10 days, nearly 45% below the target set by the chief minister of the Himanta Biswa Sarma state, due to a massive shortage of Covid-19 vaccines. In Maharashtra, the administration suspended the vaccination campaign at 281 citizen-run centers and 20 government-run centers in Mumbai due to a shortage of supplies. Several other states like Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, etc. also said they were facing a shortage of Covid-19 vaccines.

