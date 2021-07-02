Indonesian Church Calls for Widodo’s Support in ‘Sex Slave’ Case





Nuns and priests in Indonesia have complained to President Joko Widodo about what they say is police mismanagement of a case of minor sexual slavery. In a letter sent on July 1 to President and Chief of the National Police Sigit Listyo Prabowo, they claimed to have found several irregularities in the handling of a case involving 17 underage girls and that the perpetrators could thus be freed. They even suggested that police might be involved. The girls, aged 14 to 17 and from West Java, were rescued two weeks ago by police from four nightclubs in Maumerein East Nusa Tenggara province, Sikka district, where they were reportedly detained in conditions close to slavery. Subscribe to your free daily UCA News newsletter Thank you. You are now subscribed to the daily newsletter It is alleged that they were employed as hostesses but were paid very little and forced to have sex with clients, which resulted in the pregnancy of two girls. The raids took place after the Humanitarian Volunteer Team for Flores (TRUK-F), a religious organization, received a complaint from a relative of one of the girls and reported it to the police. However, in the letter signed by several priests and nuns, including Sister Eustochia Monika Nata, the coordinator of Truk-F, they said the police were handling cases in a way that showed little respect for the victims. This is an alleged case of exploitation in which the victims are minors and is systematic with organized crime and slavery which is contrary to human rights They cited several irregularities, including the questioning of victims without the presence of a lawyer. They also said that someone from the Ministry of Women and Children’s Protection tried unsuccessfully to persuade the victims to leave a TRUK-F shelter against their will. Nightclub owners were always free, they said. This is an alleged case of exploitation in which the victims are minors and is systematic with organized crime and slavery contrary to human rights, the letter says. They urged Widodo to order Prabowo, the head of the national police, to take charge of the case and ensure that the rights of victims are respected. Father Ottor Gusti Madung, human rights activist and lecturer at the Ledalero Catholic School of Philosophy, who signed the letter, told UCA News that due to the way the victims were treated, it was suspected that a member of the Provincial Police working on the case may have been involved in the crime.

