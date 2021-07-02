US stocks head for record 7 day, as oil breaks $ 75 for first time since 2018





Mario Tama / Getty Images US stocks were due to post their seventh day of record highs on Friday as investors eagerly awaited a major indicator of recovery, according to the Labor Department’s June jobs report. Futures on the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose 0.2%, suggesting a higher start to trading later. U.S. economists at Deutsche Bank expect monthly non-farm wage data, due later on Friday, to show a gain of 700,000 for the month, which should help reduce the unemployment rate to a post-pandemic low of 5.7%. Weekly unemployment claims data on Thursday showed the number of Americans claiming unemployment insurance fell to a post-pandemic low of 364,000, against 388,000 expected, for the week until June 26. Markets got off to a good start in the second half of the year on Thursday as risk assets resumed their advance, said Jim Reid, Deutsche Bank research strategist. “Indeed, the atmosphere was rather dynamic in several asset classes,” he added. The VIX index, which measures market volatility expectations over the next 30 days, fell -0.4 points to 15.41 to reach its lowest level since the start of the pandemic. While volatility is moderate, potential catalysts that could ignite it again include inflation issues, lingering concerns over COVID-19 and lingering geopolitical tensions, according to UBS. “While we believe a risk position is still warranted, we believe investors can take advantage of this period of low volatility to ensure their portfolios are prepared for any turbulence to come,” said Mark Haefele, Managing Director investments in UBS Global Wealth Management. Elsewhere in Europe, the UK reported more than 27,000 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday – its highest level since the end of January. But the stocks followed Wall Street in following up on the closely watched US jobs report. London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.4% and Frankfurt DAX rose 0.5%. The pan-European Euro Stoxx 600 rose 0.5%, with travel and leisure stocks climbing 1.2% to lead gains. West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices traded above $ 75 a barrel for a second day Friday, a nearly three-year high, ahead of a key OPEC decision on production policy for the second half of the year . But a standoff between the UAE and other key exporters could mean the group may not increase production at all, Bloomberg reported, citing a source. Brent crude was trading slightly lower that day at $ 75.71 per barrel. Asian markets fell a day after Xi Jinping marked the centenary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party with a nationalist discourse in Beijing. It seems likely his hawkish geopolitical comments will continue to weigh on markets in the region, Deutsche’s Reid said. The Shanghai Composite fell 1.95%, the Hong Kong Hang Seng fell 1.9%, while the Tokyo Nikkei rose 0.2%. Read more: Bank of America names 5 semiconductor stocks to buy for second half of 2021 – and explains why each has ‘catching up potential’ after falling behind since January

