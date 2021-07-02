Euro 2020: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pushes back Covid concerns raised by Angela Merkel due to increased crowds at Wembley | Football news

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson played down concerns about Covid at Euro 2020 which were raised by German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her recent visit to Britain. Merkel had wondered if large crowds in the upcoming Euro 2020 semi-final and final matches at Wembley Stadium in London could potentially lead to the spread of Covid-19. (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

In response, Johnson, who was speaking at a joint press conference alongside Merkel, said he did not plan to order a crowd reduction in upcoming Euro 2020 football matches at Wembley.

“Of course, we will follow scientific guidance and advice if we receive such a suggestion,” Johnson said, in response to a question posed by media at the press conference.

“But at the moment (…) the position is very clear in the UK, namely that we have certain events that we can organize in a very careful and controlled way by testing everyone who goes there”, a- he added.

According to a pilot program announced last week, more than 60,000 fans will be allowed to attend the semi-finals and the final of Euro 2020. Previous matches played at Wembley during Euro 2020 had allowed only 20 000 fans to watch the matches.

Merkel, at the press conference, said she was worried about UEFA’s decision to allow larger crowds at football matches at a time when European countries are seeing an increase in coronavirus cases in because of the Delta variant.

“I’m worried and skeptical about whether it’s good,” Merkel said.