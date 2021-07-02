Ruth Ben-Ghiat on the danger of strongman leaders and how to control them

I AM NOT the one who tries to undermine American democracy. I’m the one trying to save him, Donald Trump said at the North Carolina Republican convention on June 5. The former president boasts of being reinstated in August. Yet far from being dismissed as delusional, he enjoys strong support from millions of Republican voters, who see him as the legitimate president.

The economist today Handpicked stories, in your inbox A daily email with the best of our journalism

The situation is unique in American history but hardly unusual elsewhere. From the fascist years in Europe to the era of military coups in Africa and Latin America, periods of undemocratic and strong rulers have been a hallmark of political systems. Now a new wave of such autocrats is on the rise, with Hungary and arguably India joining the ranks of Turkey, Belarus and Russia in having governance that revolves around one man. Even in China, Xi Jinping has taken personalist power to new heights.

The concept of personalist government which organizes government institutions around the self-preservation of a leader whose private interests prevail over national interests provides a useful framework for understanding the challenge to democracy and how to overcome it. As terrible as illiberalism may sound, strong men have special vulnerabilities and society can take specific steps to curb their behavior.

Although more commonly associated with autocracies, the personalist regime can emerge as a force to degrade mature democracies, as has happened in America under Mr. Trump, in Italy under Silvio Berlusconi, and in the Philippines under Rodrigo Duterte. Even if democracy holds and they are driven from power, they develop their own versions of the dynamic that characterizes personalist governance. These leaders are surrounded by intense and sectarian supporters, who support the idea of ​​the competence and the indisputable legitimacy of the head of state, even as he transforms the civil service into a vehicle for private enrichment for himself and his allies. The government, party and media are being hijacked to defend him from investigations and neutralize anyone who tries to expose potential wrongdoing, such as prosecutors and journalists.

The success of personalist leaders in co-opting the elites and the links they forge with their grassroots supporters who believe in the leader because he claims to believe in them make these leaders difficult to shake. And they are far more dangerous than leaders who adhere to democratic norms if they fear their power is threatened. Because their goal is not public welfare but the preservation of their position (or perhaps the maintenance of immunity from prosecution), the prospect of being ousted inspires desperate acts, such as the continuation of an unsuccessful war or the outbreak of a new armed conflict. Political scientists call this phenomenon the game for the resurrection and most autocrats end up losing the bet. More than 80% of personalist leaders who left office in autocratic regimes between 1946 and 2010 did so only in one form or another. coercion.

The storming of the Capitol of the Americas on January 6 is part of this tradition. Mr Trump had previously survived two impeachment trials, sexual assault charges, an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and media reports that he did not pay income tax for questionable reasons before losing the election.

His latest attempt to stay in power, an American version of an autogolpe or auto-coup, relied on the allegiance of his mix of grassroots and elite supporters. Some 57 Republican and local officials took part in the riot on Capitol Hill. Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller is reportedly three goals for the final weeks of Mr. Trump’s presidency: no major war, no military coup, no troops fighting citizens on the streets, which sums up the volatile situations that strongmen create in their path.

Strongman personality cults and the patronage networks they build through corruption and intimidation can bear fruit in the event of defeat. Surprisingly, being ejected from power only nourishes their identity as a victim. If they keep control of their parties and allies, and maintain their ties with their supporters, they can be victorious in their return to power, as Mr Berlusconi did in 2008 and Mr Trump could do in 2024.

The anti-authoritarian playbook

So what works to fend off personalist rulers and the elites that allow them? This is obviously easier in established democracies with strong legal, political and civic institutions. And the course and timing of action depends on how deeply rooted it is: how far the process of autocratic capture of the media, courts, parliament and the economy has progressed. The opposition’s leeway differs in Russia (where Vladimir Putin has been in power for more than 20 years) than in Brazil (where Jair Bolsonaro has governed for less than three years), or in Italy and America.

Yet despite these differences, there are proven tools for resisting autocrats, which can be effective in times of psychological exhaustion or financial distress due to corruption, mismanagement of public institutions, and other crises. The playbook includes denouncing corruption, encouraging defections of elites that empower strong men, exerting pressure through foreign institutions, encouraging unity among opposing leaders, pursuing illegality and pursuing legal reforms a once the strong man is no longer in power.

Personalist leaders can be particularly vulnerable to anti-corruption campaigns. Although they are experts at maintaining plausible deniability for their misdeeds, they are the only ones who sit atop the vertical powers they are building. And because the elites of personalist states, whether democracies or autocracies, are often pitted against each other to ensure loyalty, the leader may pay the price if theft or incompetence endangers the authoritarian agreement, that is, elite support for restrictions on political rights in exchange for economic gain.

The smaller the circles of power and profit sharing, the greater the unease among the poor, who can include many influential upper-middle-class citizens and large communities in exile. (Business leaders in particular have a special responsibility in preventing strongman reign, and should keep in mind that those who help them in their rise are often sidelined when they are no longer. required.)

Mr Putin’s Russia is a good example. Not only the richest 3% of Russians own 90% of the country’s assets, according to a study in 2018, but all other businessmen are the target of state predation. Thousands of business owners have fled to escape the fate of over 100,000 entrepreneurs who have been imprisoned or are the subject of criminal proceedings. In 2018, one in six business owners in the country were prosecuted. It is not a viable long-term strategy for growth or elite co-optation. This is one of the reasons why Mr. Putin amended the Russian constitution to protect himself from removal from power.

In fact, the personalist leader’s exposure to corruption can tarnish his reputation in the eyes of those who can approve of his human rights violations and other horrific actions. Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet, who posed as the nation’s selfless savior, retained his influence in business circles and as the head of the armed forces when he stepped down in 1990. It took revelation of 2005 that the Generalissimo had spent millions of dollars in US and UK offshore bank accounts to sever his authority among religious and business elites.

This is why it is essential for democracies and the international organizations that support them to maximize the use of existing anti-corruption mechanisms. These range from the Magnitsky laws which impose sanctions against foreign individuals involved in corruption, to the recently established Congressional Caucus against Foreign Corruption and the Kleptocracy. President Joe Biden sends the wrong message by deciding to lift the sanctions on the Mr. Putin Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline: all the profits that will flow from it will probably not go to improving Russian society, but to the benefit of Mr. Putin’s loyalists. And the European Union helps autocracy, not democracy, when it finances strong men like Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn, accused of using European funds to finance his patronage network.

When personalist leaders step down, vigorous action against corruption and for the rule of law must quickly follow, circumstances permitting. Italy’s center-left politicians learned this the hard way when they failed to pass anti-corruption reform or punish Mr Berlusconi in 2006. Far from preventing polarization, their non-actions seemed to justify the elders. prime ministers claiming the corruption charges against him were a witch hunt by journalists and prosecutors. He resumed his duties two years later.

The particular endurance of personalist leaders is one of the reasons why it is so important to hold Mr. Trump to account. Its influence will not dissipate until democratic institutions have formally confirmed the misconduct, for example with a court conviction. In the meantime, the Republican Party behaves as the elites sometimes do following the exit of an authoritarian: they pursue the leader’s undemocratic agenda, in this case by changing the laws below the national level.

Unfortunately, the removal of the personalist ruler does not guarantee the health of democracy: illiberal systems of government can reappear quickly. This is another reason to learn from the story and do everything possible to ensure that such characters don’t get power in the first place. But when they emerge, there is a manual to be put into practice in defending democracy, individual rights and the rule of law.

________________

Ruth Ben-Ghiat is professor of history at New York University and author of Strongmen: From Mussolini to the Present (WW Norton, 2020). she publishes Lucid, a newsletter on threats to democracy.