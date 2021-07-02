Politics
Monsoon session of Parliament to start on July 19
The monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 19 of this year. The session, which is scheduled to end on August 13, is expected to include around 20 sessions.
The monsoon session usually begins the third week of July and ends before August 15th.
Ahead of the monsoon session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on all members of his Cabinet to present the attempts by opposition parties to thwart India’s battle against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Prime Minister Modi has reportedly asked ministers to prepare for the next monsoon session of parliament. He had asked ministers to prepare for the session and make sure they are able to refute any false claims made by the opposition regarding the handling of the pandemic.
The reports indicate that Prime Minister Modi had asked ministers to pose the issues concerning them with vigor and clarity. In addition, the PM again stressed the need to raise awareness of the coronavirus vaccination campaign to prevent people from a possible third wave of the pandemic.
The prime minister is said to have asked ministers to also ensure the provision of central government social assistance schemes managed by their departments.
Prime Minister Modi also urged ministers to strongly promote the coronavirus protocol. He also asked the minister to make suggestions to boost the country’s economic growth.
Lok Sabha chairman Om Birla also said all preparations have been made for the monsoon session of Parliament.
The president of Lok Sabha said secretariat employees had been vaccinated and 445 members had been vaccinated separately.
“The remaining members and staff will soon be vaccinated. We are constantly trying to increase the productivity of parliament,” Birla said.
“Even in the last session, we tried to do Covid-19 tests on the limbs. We also insisted that members get vaccinated. Fortunately, Covid infections are on the decline. But, we must take precautions, ”he added.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/monsoon-session-of-parliament-to-be-held-from-19-july-11625234901886.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]