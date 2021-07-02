Monsoon session of Parliament to start on July 19

The monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 19 of this year. The session, which is scheduled to end on August 13, is expected to include around 20 sessions.

The monsoon session usually begins the third week of July and ends before August 15th.

Ahead of the monsoon session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on all members of his Cabinet to present the attempts by opposition parties to thwart India’s battle against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Modi has reportedly asked ministers to prepare for the next monsoon session of parliament. He had asked ministers to prepare for the session and make sure they are able to refute any false claims made by the opposition regarding the handling of the pandemic.

The reports indicate that Prime Minister Modi had asked ministers to pose the issues concerning them with vigor and clarity. In addition, the PM again stressed the need to raise awareness of the coronavirus vaccination campaign to prevent people from a possible third wave of the pandemic.

The prime minister is said to have asked ministers to also ensure the provision of central government social assistance schemes managed by their departments.

Prime Minister Modi also urged ministers to strongly promote the coronavirus protocol. He also asked the minister to make suggestions to boost the country’s economic growth.

Lok Sabha chairman Om Birla also said all preparations have been made for the monsoon session of Parliament.

The president of Lok Sabha said secretariat employees had been vaccinated and 445 members had been vaccinated separately.

“The remaining members and staff will soon be vaccinated. We are constantly trying to increase the productivity of parliament,” Birla said.

“Even in the last session, we tried to do Covid-19 tests on the limbs. We also insisted that members get vaccinated. Fortunately, Covid infections are on the decline. But, we must take precautions, ”he added.

