Jakarta sees echo of Covid-19 horrors in Delhi Quartz

Just two months ago, Indonesia arrived panting aid from india. Now Jakarta is experiencing another severe wave of Covid-19 which has caused oxygen prices to jump and the Red Cross to warn against impending disaster.

It’s a reminder of how often countries will switch between relative stability and a health system in danger of collapsing, especially as more aggressive variants circulate and vaccination rates remain low in many. places.

On July 1, Indonesia recorded nearly 25,000 new infections and 504 deaths, after recording less than 200 daily deaths a month ago, with much of the new infections occurring in its populated capital.

Some 60% of 300 recent cases whose genome has been sequenced are the Delta strain, which was first detected in India. Almost 60,000 people have died from the disease in Indonesia since the start of the pandemic.

Oxygen supplies

According to Reuters, the main hospitals in Jakarta are at 93% of its capacity, forcing patients to go to smaller hospitals where they have a chance of being admitted, even though these institutions may lack important life-saving equipment such as ventilators. In some cases, emergency care is moved into tents outside the hospital to make more room for Covid beds Indonesians fear they may be days away from traumatic disasters that have hit hospitals in the capital of India when oxygen was lacking.

As scenes of people lining up refill oxygen cylinders are reminiscent of Delhi’s second wave in April, considered one of the worst health system failures of the pandemic, the Indonesian government says oxygen supplies are failing. not run out. Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the lessons had been learned from seeing India’s crisisIndonesia is redeploying 75% of industrial medical oxygen supplies over the next two weeks, the Guardian reported, as well as keep an eye on concentrator stocks.

However in Jakarta, cylinder prices have almost tripled, according to Reuters, while requests for assistance in the search for oxygen circulate on social networks.

Broad restrictions are finally in place

This week, President Joko Widodo announced new social restrictions take effect from tonight, including banning restaurant meals, transferring non-essential workers to work from home, and restricting travel. But health experts wish some of those steps had happened sooner. The World Health Organization indicated two weeks ago that Indonesia must implement large-scale social restrictions.

Many have warned for weeks that Indonesia is heading for a new wave of infections after people bypassed travel restrictions for Eid, a big homecoming opportunity, and then returned to cities where they were. working. In India, too, cases have increased following the authorization of a major Hindu festival, bringing together millions of people from across the country in very close quarters.

Early June, two professors from the University of Melbourne wrote that Indonesia was set to become a Covid-19 hotspot after these trips. Daily cases more than doubled between mid-May and the end of May, to more than 6,500. If they doubled again in the next two weeks, professors said, they would reach a level at which hospitals in Jakarta found themselves overloaded in a previous wave.

Indonesian vaccination program

Indonesia is battling the highly transmissible Delta variant as its vaccination rates remain low, although it has moved quickly to source millions of doses from China in January.

He has only so far fully vaccinated 14 million of its population of 270 million, while around 16 million people are partially vaccinated. But another problem is that the shot from Chinese biotech company Sinovac, which counts for almost 90% of doses, has an effectiveness rate which oscillates at a little more than 50%. It is not yet clear whether even this level is maintained with the Delta strain, with early signs that vaccines are less effective against it compared to other strains. Several health workers who had received both doses of their vaccines got sick anyway.

Indonesia today emergency clearance granted Moderna vaccine, and is expected to receive 4 million doses through the World Health Organization’s Covax program. But he also defended his addiction to Chinese vaccines, saying he couldn’t afford the amounts he needed.over 400 million doses to vaccinate 70% of its population as quickly from other suppliers.