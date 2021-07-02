Darbhanga Parcel Explosion Case: NIA Obtains Seven-Day Custody of Suspected LeT Terrorists for Interrogation | Patna News





PATNA: The National Investigation Agency on Friday secured the seven-day custody of suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist brothers based in Hyderabad, Mohammad Nasir Khan and Imran Khan, to question them in depth on their alleged involvement in the case of the explosion of packages at Darbhanga station and to learn about their future strategy for pan-Indian terrorist activities. They were produced in the Special Court (NIA Law) of ADJ-XV Gurvinder Singh Malhotra at Patna Civil Court in the evening and after several hours of waiting, the agency’s prayer for the duo’s pre-trial detention for interrogation was allowed. Both were arrested in Hyderabad in Telangana on June 30 and airlifted to Patna on Friday morning in pre-trial detention. The explosion took place inside a package containing women’s clothing as it was deposited on platform number one at the train station on June 17. The package had arrived by train from Secuderabad. According to the NIA, Nasir visited Pakistan in 2012 and was trained by LeT in the manufacture of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from chemicals readily available in the market. The NIA also said the two were acting on instructions from their Pakistan-based managers. The duo are from Kairana in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh and settled in Hyderabad two decades ago. The Court also accepted the NIA’s way of invoking Article 16 (punishment for terrorist act) and Article 18 (punishment for conspiracy to knowingly attempt, advocate, encourage, advise, induce, facilitate the commission of a terrorist act) of the Amendment on Illegal Activities (Prevention) Act, 2019 in the case. NIA sources said they would take the duo into pre-trial detention from Saturday, after which the two would be questioned in detail and would also be taken to several locations during the investigation. Sources said the NIA actually prayed for ten days in pre-trial detention of Nasir and Imran for questioning, but the court only allowed seven days. After the production on Friday evening, both were transferred to custody at the central prison of Beur to spend a night there before being placed in police custody by the NIA. Sources from state police headquarters said a special interrogation cell had been prepared inside the high-security premises of the Bihar Special Armed Police (formerly Bihar Military Police) to question Nasir and Imran. Earlier today, a six-member NIA team flew the duo from Hyderabad to Patna via an Indigo flight around 11 a.m. Bihar Police Counterterrorism Squad (ATS) commandos, providing security blanket for the duo and the NIA team, dispatched them to their headquarters in the state capital in SUVs. Sources said the two were interviewed by a joint ATS team and a team of four from the Intelligence Bureau for hours to extract vital initial information. The NIA is expected to make further arrests in connection with the terrorist plot soon, the sources informed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/patna/nia-gets-seven-day-custody-of-alleged-let-terrorists-nasir-and-imran-for-interrogation/articleshow/84068635.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos