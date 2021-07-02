Politics
Boris Johnson condemns protesters who disfigured Queen’s statue in Canada
Boris Johnson denounced the protesters who disfigured a statue of the Queen in Canada.
statues of Queen Victoria and the queen Elisabeth ii were overthrown Canada amid protests against the recent discovery of anonymous graves belonging to indigenous children.
The bronze sculptures of BritainThe current monarch and his great-great-grandmother were shot and smeared in red paint.
Her spokesperson said: We obviously condemn any degradation of the Queen’s statues.
Our hearts are with the Indigenous community of Canada in the wake of these tragic discoveries and we are following these issues closely and continue to engage with the Government of Canada on Indigenous issues.
Protesters gathered at the Manitoba Legislative Assembly in Winnipeg and knocked down the Victoria Statue on Canada Day, an annual July 1 celebration that marks the nation’s confederation.
Members of the group, wearing orange shirts to greet Indigenous children sent to residential schools across the country, covered the statue and its pedestal in red handprints and left a sign that read: We were children once. Take them home.
A smaller statue of Elizabeth was also knocked down on the east side of the grounds.
For more than 100 years, more than 150,000 Indigenous Canadian children were forced to convert to Christianity and were not allowed to speak their mother tongue in Catholic schools.
Many have been raped, beaten and verbally assaulted, and up to 6,000 have reportedly died. More than 750 victims were found buried in anonymous mass graves.
It comes as the Lower Kootenay Band announced that they had found 182 other human remains in unmarked graves at a former Catholic school near Cranbrook, British Columbia.
Following the discovery, Chief Jason Louie of the Lower Kootenay Band told CBC Radio, “Let’s call it what it is. It is a mass murder of indigenous peoples.
“The Nazis were held responsible for their war crimes. I see no difference in whether the priests, nuns and brothers responsible for this mass murder are held accountable for their part in this attempted genocide of an indigenous people. “
In May, the remains of 215 children, some as young as 3, have been found buried at the site of what was once Canada’s largest residential schools.
The Kamloops School operated between 1890 and 1969, when the federal government took over the operations of the Catholic Church and operated it as a day school until it closed in 1978.
Canada became an independent state in 1867 but retained its ties to the royal family.
