Government, opposition clash over PM Imrans’ absence at key security briefing





ISLAMABAD Prime Minister Imran Khan’s absence from a high-level military briefing to lawmakers has resulted in a blame game between the government and the opposition.

After a number of politicians questioned the Prime Minister’s absence from the high-level meeting which was also attended by the Chief of Staff of the Army (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the ISI Major General Faiz Hameed, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif was responsible.

He revealed that the PML-N chairman had informed NA chairman Asad Qasier that they would not attend the briefing Imran Khan attended.

The allegation elicited a harsh response from PML-N, dismissing it as unfounded. Marriyum Aurangzaib said in a tweet that the Information Minister was spitting out lies.

Sharing a meeting notice, she said Imran Khan was not part of the meeting, adding that the NA president called the meeting and how Shehbaz could ban the prime minister.

He urged the minister to provide proof that Shehbaz conveyed a message to the speaker.

Military briefing

Pakistan will continue to play its role for a lasting peace in Afghanistan and welcome the government there which will be a true representative of the Afghan people, the country’s security apparatus told lawmakers.

The Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, gave a briefing on the Afghan issue and other security issues to the Parliamentary Committee on National Security during a session in huis closed which was also attended by the Chief of Staff of the Army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa. .

Participants learned that Pakistan had honestly played a positive and responsible role in the Afghan peace process, according to a press release from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Thanks to Pakistan’s efforts, not only was the way opened for talks between different Afghan factions and warring groups, but a meaningful dialogue between the United States and the Taliban was also started, they told lawmakers.

We believe that lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan will in fact translate into stability in South Asia, the press release read.

