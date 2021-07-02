China’s image remains very negative, according to Pew study





The Washington-based research organization recently conducted a survey of the world’s 17 largest economies – in Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region – which yielded overwhelmingly negative views on China.

The study showed that, as negative views on the two countries reached or approached historic highs last year, confidence in the US president has grown significantly since Joe Biden took office, while that confidence in President Xi Jinping remains unchanged and near its all-time lows.

The results were drawn from nationally representative surveys conducted between February 1 and May 26 of this year among 18,850 people in 17 advanced economies.

In all of the locations surveyed except New Zealand, about half or more have a favorable opinion of the United States. Opinion is highest in South Korea, where 77% have a positive opinion of the United States, while around two-thirds or more in the United States, Italy, Japan, France and the United Kingdom say the same thing.

As for China, the opposite is true, according to the survey. Of the 17 audiences surveyed, only two – Greece and Singapore – have about half or more of a favorable opinion. In fact, a large majority in most of the advanced economies studied have an overall negative view of China – with around three-quarters or more who say so in Japan (88%), Sweden (80%), Australia (78 %), South Korea (77%) and the United States (76%). In many places, these unfavorable views are at or near historic highs, although they are largely unchanged from last year.

Last year, the survey found that few people trust Xi or then-President Donald Trump to do the right thing about world affairs – and in much of Europe. Westerners, more confidence in Xi than in Trump.

Today, however, opinions on Xi continue to be largely negative: in all but one of the 17 audiences surveyed, the majority say they have little or no confidence in him – half or more of them in Australia. , France, Sweden and Canada who say they do not trust him. trust him at all.

About half or more in almost all of the places surveyed say it is more important for their nation to have strong economic ties with the United States than with China. The only exceptions are Singapore and New Zealand. Compared to 2018 when the question was last asked, Australians are 16 percentage points more likely to appreciate close economic ties with the United States

However, China’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has been more laudatory than the United States, although assessments of the two superpowers’ approach have improved over the past year.

Of the 17 audiences surveyed, a median of 49% say China has done a good job in dealing with the epidemic, compared to a median of 37% who positively assess the response of the United States. In fact, except for Japan, no public considers the United States’ handling of the virus to be better than China’s. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sify.com/news/chinas-image-remains-highly-negative-says-pew-study-news-international-vhcjTjiajbdjc.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos