Program of President Joko Widodo Distribution of PTSL certificates in the village of Sugihwaras Candi – Sidoarjo Wave 1 – Bratapos.com





Sidoarjo, Bratapos.com – In accordance with the program of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, to control the administration in the agrarian sector, a Comprehensive Systematic Land Registration Certificate (PTSL) has been distributed. The activity was organized by the National Land Agency (BPN) and the village government of Sugihwaras. Certificates were distributed up to 200 certificates to

the first wave, out of a total of 1,570 registrants who registered their land. In accordance with the government’s recommendation, the implementation of this distribution of certificates will continue to apply the protocol

health to stay safe from exposure to the corona virus which is still there.

This program is eagerly awaited by the inhabitants of the village of Sugihwaras, so they are very

excited to participate in the program. During the delivery of the certificate, the PTSL committee of the village of Sugihwaras was accompanied by representatives of the National Land Agency of the Sidoarjo Regency, namely Mr. Abim Galau and his friends and the government of the village of Sugihwaras, represented by Mr. Sugihwaras Chief of the village, namely Mr. Siaiful. This program is very good for the land administration in the village of Sugihwaras which so far has not been well organized. After completing this program, the next steps taken by the village chief are:

register and organize the land archives according to their respective RT zones so that

easy to find. In accordance with the vision and mission of the village chief of Sugihwaras who will achieve

disposal of the archives of the entire administration of the village. The community hopes that the distribution of certificates in the next wave can be more

and fast so that people can get in-depth certificate according to

existing registrar. In this way, the well-being of the inhabitants of the village of Sugihwaras can be

to be better in the areas of service, human resources and infrastructure. Author: Maulidatus Solichah (Public Administration, Faculty of Business, Law and Social Sciences, Muhammadiyah University of Sidoarjo) Editor: Dimas

