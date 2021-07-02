Rudy Giuliani sent Trump’s business rival Leona Helmsley to jail for tax evasion





New York is the largest city in the United States, but it sometimes feels like it continues to recycle ’80s go-gos with a small number of characters. New York prosecutors on Thursday indicted the Trump Organization and its longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg with 15 counts of tax crimes. They pleaded not guilty.

The alleged tax evasion scheme, as exposed by prosecutors, is actually quite straightforward: The Trump organization used company money to pay rent, car rentals, and others. Weisselberg’s personal expenses, allowing him to avoid paying federal and local taxes, and to track the money in a secret ledger.

“As I read the indictment the only thing I thought about was, ‘My God, these are street level gangster bulls – t,'” a former New York prosecutor told The Independent. “Two sets of books? It’s like ‘How to commit tax evasion 101’ in college crime.” University of Chicago law professor Daniel Hemel added, “This is Leona Helmsley level stuff.”

Helmsley, who died in 2007, was a tabloid real estate mogul who served 19 months in prison after being convicted of tax evasion in 1989. She and her husband, Harry Helmsley, renovated their mansion in Greenwich, Connecticut. with millions siphoned off from their hotel and real estate empire, which included the Empire State Building, among other properties.

The prosecutor who sent Helmsley to jail was Rudy Giuliani, then a United States prosecutor on a crusade for the Southern District of New York. When Helmsley appealed his conviction, his lawyer was Alan Dershowitz. And Donald Trump himself kicked Helmsley when she was ashore, leaking a letter to the New York Post in 1988 amid a dispute over an easement over an Atlantic City property that Trump had. purchased from Penthouse magazine.

Howard Kurtz, now Fox News media critic, at the time described Trump’s “deliciously vitriolic letter” to Helmsley in the Washington Post, saying it revealed Trump’s “previously hidden ability for venom.” In the letter, Trump called Helmsley “a shame for the industry and a shame for humanity in general”, and told her that without her husband she “would not be able to fire and abuse people. at random to have fun ”.

What Helmsley was convicted of and Trump’s company indicted for was “the kind of crime that super rich people think they can get away with and can get caught for, especially if they are cheeky about it. this topic, “Rachel Maddow said on MSNBC Thursday. night. And “prominent people” are not exempt.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theweek.com/donald-trump/1002220/rudy-giuliani-sent-trump-business-rival-leona-helmsley-to-prison-for-tax-fraud The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos