President Joko Widodo establishes emergency PPKM from July 3, 2021





National News, Jakarta – The President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has determined the implementation of Emergency Restrictions for Community Activities (PPKM) on the islands of Java and Bali from July 3 to 20, 2021 The policy to suppress the spread of COVID-19 will be accompanied by an acceleration and expansion of social assistance (bansos). Emergency PPKM Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture (Menko PMK) Muhadjir Effendy said he had coordinated with several relevant ministries / agencies to speed up and ensure that the distribution of social assistance was on time . The Family Hope (PKH) program targets 10 million beneficiary families (KPM), the basic food program is KPM 18.8 million and the extension of social assistance in cash (BST) from May to June is 10 million KPM. The goal is to synchronize so that social assistance can be distributed as quickly as possible and that its coverage is really targeted. Above all, so that the people most affected, namely the lowest layers, can be helped by social assistance which will be deployed later, he said, quoted on Friday on the website of the coordination ministry of Human Development and Culture (07/02/2021). Speeding up the distribution of social assistance is also an effort to bring the poverty rate below double digits as it was before the pandemic. “I hope that by the second week of July, social assistance will be distributed in all corners of the country to beneficiary families in need,” said the coordinating minister of Human Development and Culture. Regarding the distribution of direct cash assistance (BLT) from the village fund, the coordinating minister of human development and culture requested that it be immediately paid to KPM 5 million, the data of which were already available. To meet the KPM 8 million quota, he demanded that a review of the use of the Village Fund be immediately carried out so that residents affected by the pandemic could get help. Meanwhile, Finance Minister (Menkeu) Sri Mulyani stressed that there was no problem in budgeting for the supply of BST. He asked the Minister of Social Affairs (Mensos) to submit a budget proposal for the extension of the BST allowance for May-June 2021. I ask that this be sent immediately so that in July it can be immediately distributed along with two months of BST allocation. It will certainly be very useful, said the Minister of Finance. DMS Source: Setkab

