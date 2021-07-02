The father of the LeT terrorists served in the Indian army





Retired Indian Army soldier Mohammed Musa Khan, father of Nasir Khan and Imran Khan, suspected terrorists from Lashkar-e-Taiba, who are accused in the case of the explosion of a parcel bomb in Bihars Darbhagan , said that if his two sons are proven guilty, they can be shot dead.

Musa Khan of Mohalla Kayasthawada in Kairana in Shamli district claims he fought three wars against Pakistan and one against China in 1962.

Choked with emotions, he said patriotism was in his blood and that if his two in four sons were working against the nation colliding with forces hostile to the country, they should rather be shot than carry the anti-national stigma.

I am a heart patient, he says.

While Musas’ house was locked, the whole locality was in shock after learning of the existence of Imran and Nasir through the media. Musa runs a reasonably priced store in the city.

The accused has two older brothers and a sister, Mohammed Feroz Khan and Mohammed Farooq Khan, both well settled in their home.

While Nasir arrived in Hyderabad 20 years ago and was in the ready-to-wear clothing business, his younger brother Imran came to town a few months ago. They were in contact with their manager LeT from Pakistan via encrypted communication platforms and were given instructions on how to prepare the chemical bomb that was planted on the train on June 15 – which exploded at Darbhanga station. June 17.

They aimed to cause an explosion and fire in a moving passenger train, causing enormous loss of life and property. Nasir Khan visited Pakistan in 2012 and received training from LeT handlers on manufacturing FDI from locally available chemicals.

The brothers along with their associates from Kairana – Mohd Salim Ahmed alias Haji Salim and his son Kafil alias Kafeel, were arrested by the National Investigation Agency, which took them to Patna for further investigation into the case .

