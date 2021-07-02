Stop kids from unnecessarily missing school, Amanda Milling tells Boris Johnson





The Covid-19 rules that force dozens of schoolchildren to self-isolate at home if a classmate contracts the virus must be lifted “as soon as possible,” a senior minister told The Telegraph. Amanda Milling, the Conservative Party co-chair, told Boris Johnson that she did not want “children to miss school unnecessarily.” Asked by presenter Christopher Hope about today’s show Chopper’s policy podcast, which you can listen to using the audio player above, if you wanted those so-called “bubbles” to be lifted “as quickly as possible,” Ms Milling said: “From my perspective, I just don’t want to see kids needlessly missing school days. “It is so important for their future prospects to be in school, to have this time in school with their teachers and also with their peers. “So let’s get them back to school and educate them as quickly as possible.” The Telegraph has launched a campaign to put children first as the country recovers from the coronavirus pandemic and to take action to end disruption to schools. Ms Milling was speaking from the constituency of Batley and Spen where the Tories narrowly failed to win Thursday’s by-election against Labor. Ms Milling blamed a “range of issues” including video of Matt Hancock in a clinch with an assistant in his office flouting social distancing rules, which meant the party lost 323 votes to overthrow the majority Labor in the 2019 elections. She said, “I’ll be honest it [the Hancock affair] came on the doorstep and on the weekends, but, you know, like I said, that was one of the many things that people were talking about. “ Ms Milling added: “It was a particularly tough seat for us, we didn’t win it in 2019, but there were even a lot of people talking about the prospect of winning. “The fact that we have come so close in itself is extraordinary.” Listen to the full interview with Amanda Milling, as well as President of the European Research Group Mark Francois, and Camilla Tominey and Tony Diver of The Telegraph on The Telegraph’s weekly political podcast, Chopper’s policy, using the audio player at the top of this article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2021/07/02/stop-children-missing-unnecessarily-school-amanda-milling-tells/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos