Pakistani Journalists Oppose “Anti-Democratic” Media Law in Imran Khan-led Punjab





The brotherhood of journalists in Pakistan has come out to protest against the bill passed by the Punjab provincial assembly against press freedom. According to a report by Pakistani publication Dawn, various journalists’ organizations decided to hold a rally in front of the governor’s house in Punjab province on Friday to make their voices heard against the bill, calling it “anti- democratic”. The Pakistani Punjab provincial government is led by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s PTI party.

The report states that the bill was passed without being disseminated among members of the press and that it is supported by all parties in government and opposition. The Punjab Union of Journalists, Lahore Press Club, Punjab Assembly Press Gallery Committee, Electronic Media Reporters Association, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, and South Punjab Journalists Association opposed passage of the bill.

How will the “undemocratic” media law affect Pakistani journalists?

The bill will give the President the power to form a judicial committee to act if a complaint is made by a member. The body will grant the power to arrest the journalist without a warrant and sentence him to a prison term of up to six months and a fine of up to 10,000 PKR for violation of any privilege mentioned in an annex inserted in the Privileges Act II of 1972.

(A reading of the law in question from a Pakistan government website)

The Dawn Report states that “the calendar includes such offenses as the deliberate distortion of any speech made by a member before the assembly or any committee, the publication of any report or any debate or proceeding prohibited or suppressed by the President, the publication of any reflection on the conduct of the president or any allegation of bias against him, publish any act or report of any committee before they are reported to the assembly or published in the official journal, etc. “.

Bans by Imran Khan’s government on social media

Before the latest attack on the Pakistani press, Imran Khan’s government in May this year imposed a one-day ban on social media following protests by supporters of the Islamist terrorist group Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan ( TLP). Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed then announced the government’s decision to ban the TLP, with the aim of stopping protests demanding the expulsion of the French ambassador and French products in the country.

The violence, however, escalated after the arrest of Islamist party leader Saad Hussain Rizvi with dozens of protesters taking to the streets of all major cities, including Lahore and Rawalpindi. Visuals of the protests had toured social media with users comparing the situation to a war in Pakistan.

Pakistan has a sketchy history of banning various social media and internet platforms. A YouTube ban was lifted after three years in 2016, while recently popular dating apps have also faced the wrath of regulators for various regressive reasons. Apart from these, various news and television media formats, including movies and television shows made in India, have been subjected to crackdowns, although they are extremely popular in the country. .

(Photo: AP)

