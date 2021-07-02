Albania to buy Turkish armed drones

After recent deals with Poland and Ukraine, Albania will become the next buyer of much-requested Turkish combat drones.

The Turkish armed drone Bayraktar TB-2 continues to be all the rage. After buying them by Poland, Ukraine, Qatar and Azerbaijan, Albania budgeted to buy its share of the sophisticated armed drones from Ankara.

The Albanian parliament approved an additional budget of $ 9.7 million (€ 8.2 million) for the supply of Turkish drones.

As part of the agreement with Turkey and measures to strengthen national security and territorial control, the additional budget has been allocated to the Albanian Ministry of Defense for the purchase of combat drones.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama visited Turkey with some cabinet members in early June and noted that they had discussed the country’s territory control system with super-smart drones during their meetings with Turkish companies.

Rama declared that they aim to produce real-time data on roads, coastlines, farmlands, forests and public order with drones.

On the other hand, Interior Minister Bledi Cuci visited the company “Baykar Defense” as part of his visit to Turkey in June and mentionned that “we are evaluating the possibility of using Turkish UCAVs for civilian and military purposes in Albania

Turkish drones: a game that changes in war zones

Demand for Turkish drones has increased in the global defense industry after successfully changing battlefield equations and neutralizing enemy targets in high-intensity conflicts like Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh.

In May, Poland became the first NATO member to purchase Turkish armed drones after announcing buy 24 Bayraktar TB2 drones from Turkey and the first batch of drones will be delivered in 2022.

Turkey has become the fourth drone producer after the United States, Israel and China. The Turkish government has invested energy and resources in drone innovation after feeling overlooked by the United States, which not only refused to sell attack drones to Ankara in 2010 and 2012, but also delayed delivery of Patriot, a surface-to-air missile system, forcing its NATO ally to purchase the S-400 missile defense system from Russia.

Bayraktar TB-2 entered the Turkish Army inventory in 2014 and is currently in use by several countries including Ukraine, Qatar and Azerbaijan. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in March that Saudi Arabia had also shown interest in purchasing Turkish drones, but no further developments were reported on the matter.

Long-standing friendship

Turkey and Albania have a close relationship dating back to the Ottoman era which unites the two nations from a socio-cultural point of view.

Both countries have sign an agreement aimed at bringing bilateral relations to a level of strategic partnership in early January.

“[…] We have just signed a joint political declaration on the establishment of the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council. Thus, we have elevated our relations to the level of strategic partnership, “said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“We plan to increase investment in infrastructure and tourism in Albania. We want to elevate our economic cooperation to a new dimension,” Erdogan added.

On the other hand, Turkey built friendship hospital in Albania and opened it in April.

The 150-bed hospital has six operating theaters and six polyclinics.

The hospital was completed in just 68 days in the southwestern town of Fier after the idea for the facility came up during Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama’s visit to Turkey on January 6.

“I think we are fortunate to have the opportunity offered by the Turkish staff to guide us and teach us more about medicine in general, but also about surgery,” said surgeon general Frenki Vila.

