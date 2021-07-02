Agra: woman ends her life by shooting herself in the chest and leaves a note for Prime Minister Modi





A woman committed suicide in Agra [Representative image]| Photo credit: iStock Images Highlights Police said initial investigations revealed the woman had committed suicide. The now deceased woman left a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She, in her final note, mentions that her two brothers-in-law pushed her to take the extreme step. Agra: In a tragic incident, a mother of two allegedly committed suicide by shooting herself at her residence in Vidyapuram settlement in Agra, Uttar Pradesh on Friday morning. In a three-page note the now deceased woman – identified as Mona Dwivedi (30) – left behind, she urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “keep women safe in their homes”. According to reports, Dwivedi locked herself in her bedroom and shot herself in the chest with the domestically made weapon around 10 a.m. on Friday. Hearing gunshots, other female members of the household rushed into Mona’s room. They entered the room after breaking the door and found Mona lying in a pool of blood. She was taken to hospital, where doctors declared her “brought dead”, according to a report released by Times of India. Before taking the extreme step, Mona sent a three-page memo to her family members on their cellphones. The note, addressed to Prime Minister Modi, splashed across social media platforms. In the note, Mona urged the prime minister to keep women safe in their homes. She blamed her brothers-in-law – Pankaj and Anuj – for making her commit suicide, TOI reported. The letter from the now deceased woman says: “Ambuj and Pankaj, who are linked to the ruling party, beat me because I come from a poor family. My mother died in my childhood and my father is an alcoholic. They threatened to kill me if I told anyone about my plight. She further stated that she got married at the age of 16. Her in-laws tortured her repeatedly, but she could not take any action against them because she feared her husband would abandon her. Police said initial investigations revealed the woman had committed suicide. There was a family argument and her brothers-in-law used to make sarcastic remarks, police added.

