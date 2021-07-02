Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan qualifies for WTC final, says “small country beat India





As New Zealand beat the Indian team in the first-ever World Test Championship (WTC) final at Ageas Bowl Southampton, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in his attempt to praise China’s success in the sports sector, commented on the loss of Virat Kohli & Co. The Indian team was only regrouped by 170 points in their second round on Day 6 (reserved day) thanks to a disciplined bowling performance from Nova Scotia. Zealand, following which the Black Caps chased the small total of 139, losing just 2 wickets.

“A small country like New Zealand has defeated India”: Imran Khan

The Pakistan PMO office shared Prime Minister Imran Khan’s video in which he explained how “institutionalization has helped China to become an emerging power in sports.” Speaking to Chinese media, the Pakistani prime minister said a small country like New Zealand beat India in the WTC final.

“A country of 5 million people just won the cricket world championship of India of 1.3 billion people. And a country of 5 million people actually won a championship against them. Because they have a very good system for nurturing talent and polishing So a country that has clearly become more institutionalized, it is progressing because the system for polishing talent in the country is better than others, ”said the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Notably, India and New Zealand were the top two teams in terms of ICC team standings, however, Pakistan did not advance to the WTC final.

Highlights from India vs New Zealand Final – Day 6

India were only regrouped for 170 points in their second inning thanks to a disciplined bowling performance from Kyle Jamieson and co. as it meant they only had to chase a 139 goal. It was a sad scorecard for India as they lost the key wickets of skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and vice-captain of Ajinkya Rahane test during the first session itself. Only goalkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant played offensive cricket as he scored a 41 before being sacked while trying to increase the scoring rate.

Getting back to the New Zealand chase, they seemed to be on the back foot after quickly losing openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway, but captain Kane Williamson and veteran Ross Taylor persevered for the BlackCaps. The duo recorded an unbeaten position of 96 races as New Zealand claimed an unmistakable eight-wicket victory to become the first-ever world test champion. Kane Williamson was unbeaten on 52 while Ross Taylor was not out on 47. Kyle Jamieson was named “player of the game” for his seven wickets in the game.

(Image credits: AP)

