Boris Johnson causes Twitter storm with giant English flag photoshoot





Do you like flags? So my boy, does the UK have a prime minister for you.

Since Boris Johnson entered Downing Street, we have seen his Tories telling every UK government building across the UK to fly the Union flag every day. If that wasn’t enough, we also heard about plans to put up a 32-meter-high Union flag in central Cardiff, although Wales is only represented in its association with England. . READ MORE: ‘British’ royals snub Scottish and Welsh national football teams Now, in a gesture that is probably not on his itinerary as ‘Union Minister’ Boris Johnson has posed with a giant St George flag. Placed outside No10 Downing Street, the flag quickly took on life under the Tories, as Johnson stomped on it. The official government Flickr account which shared the photos said: “Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses for a photo outside 10 Downing Street with a giant St George flag ahead of the England quarterfinal match against Ukraine. ” We have looked for David Cameron posing with a giant Wales flag since this team qualified for the Euro semi-finals in 2016, but we couldn’t find one. What has changed between yesterday and today? READ MORE: Gerry Hassan: Rise of the English flag moves away from England like Britain Anyway, it’s strange that this is the same Boris Johnson who said last year: “I don’t believe in gestures.” In fact, given Boris Johnson’s many inconsistencies, it might not be that strange at all. The photos sparked different reactions on social media, where they were first shared by Harry Cole of the Sun: I understand that a home nation is playing, but given that we are the UK and separatists are trying to break up the UK Union, it sounds awful. Why do conservative unionists complicate the work of progressive unionists? 🥲 https://t.co/iOS5cgYoZT – Anton 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇪🇺 #FBPE (@AntacsB) July 2, 2021 It’s almost like they need to distract themselves from something. https://t.co/ohg7TeX6iO – Guy Verhoftwat (Parody) (@TheTwatRises) July 2, 2021 Do they ever rule? Or just play it? A little disappointed that he isn’t wearing an English tracksuit … or at least a flight attendant jacket. Btw No 10, Trump’s photocalls, if my Batley and Spen newsgroups are right, really preying on people’s breasts https://t.co/qfwsoDnqcM – ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) July 2, 2021 I don’t like playing “Where’s the Clown” on the simpler difficulty levels. The giant reticle is a bit too much. https://t.co/4ymOxizzZZZ – Gregor Schwayer (@gremisch) July 2, 2021 Prime Minister of England showing his support for his #A nation the.. https://t.co/39JFlaHHYr – Paul Clarkson (@ Clarkson77) July 2, 2021 Well that will go a long way to appease the Scots, Welsh and Northern Irish people, to convince them that we are truly a union of partners and that Downing St has the interests of the whole of the UK at heart. * arch the left eyebrow * https://t.co/C5dbJ3VSs6 – Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) July 2, 2021 Didn’t Downing Street issue a directive that Scotland, England, etc. shouldn’t be referred to as countries because UK is “one country”? What the hell are they doing to promote a regional flag that divides?https://t.co/g2n6HdN8lS – James Kelly (@JamesKelly) July 2, 2021 “Sport and politics do not mix” https://t.co/1nUUVdowzf – Sam Sargent (@SamJCSargent) July 2, 2021 Imagine for a moment if Sturgeon did something like this from a distance. https://t.co/HubLetBRiF -Mel (@meljomur) July 2, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenational.scot/news/19417181.boris-johnson-provokes-twitter-storm-giant-english-flag-photoshoot/

