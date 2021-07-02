Punjab Congress leaders explore exit options as Gandhis defeats Navjot Sidhu





Punjabi Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Former Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu Had Their Last ‘Reconciliation Meeting’ In March | Photo: ANI

New Delhi: An influential section of Congress leaders in the Punjab are preparing to divide the party, feeling that the high commands are inclined to hand over the reins of state units to Navjot Sidhu.

ThePrint learned about it in detailed telephone discussions with a dozen top Congressional leaders in the Punjab, including MPs and MPs, over the past two days.

When Pakistan sends explosives via drones to attack our military installations, our party will feature a leader (Sidhu) who is best remembered for hugging General Bajwa (Pakistani army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, during the Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony in 2018). If Rahul Gandhi has decided to become a political fidayin, we are not going to be part of his suicide mission, a senior congressional official told ThePrint.

Navjot Sidhu, who left the BJP to join Congress in 2017, had long-standing run-ins with the Chief Minister of Punjab, Amarinder Singh, from whom he resigned in July 2019. Some of the Congress leaders, including some MPs, MPs and ministers have long criticized Amarinder Singh’s style of operation. Sidhu however became his main challenger, thanks to the support of the high commands of Congress.

Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi spent four hours in two separate meetings with the cricketer turned politician on Thursday. It was suggested to the leaders of the Punjab Congress that the Gandhi were planning to appoint Sidhu as chairman of the Punjab Congress Committee.

The Gandhis had previously formed a three-member panel of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) to respond to grievances from critics of the Amarinders. While the CM traveled to Delhi twice to testify before the panel, the Gandhis did not meet him, choosing to entertain his critics.

The people of Punjab vote for Amarinder Singh, not for Rahul or Sonia Gandhi. If you treat an 80-year-old (79-year-old, actually) leader so lousy in the public eye, do you think voters are fools? You (the Gandhis) send Sidhu here (as the leader of the Punjab Congress) and we are out, another Congress veteran told ThePrint.

As it stands, discussions over the appointment of Sidhus as head of the Punjab Congress are speculative. There is no formal word from the AICC on what happened between the Gandhis and the Sidhu at these meetings, but the latter came out with all arms against the Punjab CM.

Hindus are unhappy, so are Amarinder’s critics

There is another problem with the appointment of Sidhus as head of the CCP. Congress leaders believe that if one Jat Sikh is the CM and another Jat Sikh becomes the leader of the CCP, it may alienate Hindus.

At a luncheon for Hindu leaders hosted by Amarinder Singh on Friday, many were of the opinion that Congress should forget about 38% of voters (read Hindus in the Punjab), with Sidhu as the party leader.

Longtime critics of Amarinder Singhs, meanwhile, are also unhappy with the party’s high command. Their pet peeve: the Gandhis projecting Sidhu as an alternative to captains, spending around four hours in two separate meetings with him in Delhi on Thursday.

They are upset because Sidhu is relatively new to the party and his elevation would mean the end of their ambitions, for now. They claim he disappeared after resigning from Amarinder Singh’s cabinet in July 2019 as they continued their fight with the CM.

He is leaving the BJP because he has chief ministerial ambitions. The Aam Admi party did not offer him that and he therefore joined Congress in January 2017. He became minister two months later. And now the high command wants to appoint him as leader of the Punjab Congress, declaring him virtually successor to Amarinder Singhs whenever the latter retires or is forced to retire. So what’s in it for people like us who have spent 30 to 40 years in Congress? a congressional lawmaker told ThePrint.

