Erdogan says Turkey will continue to search for gas in the Mediterranean





Turkey will continue its oil and gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday in comments that could rekindle tensions with the European Union and Greece amid attempts to mend their frayed ties. Turkey is at odds with EU members Greece and Cyprus over energy resources and jurisdiction in the region, and tensions erupted last year when Turkish and Greek navy frigates escorted ships searching for oil. Speaking in the northwestern province of Sakarya, Erdogan said Turkey had received “natural gas signals” in the eastern Mediterranean and pledged to continue defending Turkey’s rights in the Mediterranean. region. “Whatever our rights are, we will take them one way or another. And we will conduct our oil exploration operations in the Eastern Mediterranean, in Cyprus and in all those seas, ”he said, without elaborating or providing a timetable. EU leaders had threatened to take punitive action against Ankara for its offshore activities, but then froze those plans after Turkey pulled a research vessel from disputed waters. Ankara has since worked to mend ties with the bloc and Athens. After Turkey returned its ship Oruc Reis to port in November amid threats of EU sanctions, Ankara resumed direct talks with Athens after a five-year hiatus. The two sides have held two rounds of talks since January, but said no immediate results should be expected. Erdogan’s comments came a week after the EU pledged € 3.5 billion to Turkey to continue hosting Syrian refugees until 2024. Ankara then called it insufficient and called the bloc to take concrete steps to increase cooperation. Brussels and Ankara are also at odds over the divided island of Cyprus. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday warned that he would resume operations in the Eastern Mediterranean if the EU and the United Nations do not take action for a fair share in Cyprus, after informal talks led by the The UN in April yielded no significant results. Ankara supports the dissident Turkish Cypriot administration in the north and is the only country that does not recognize the Greek Cypriot government in the south. Cyprus was split in two after a Turkish invasion sparked by a brief Greek-inspired coup in 1974. Erdogan will visit northern Cyprus on July 20. [Reuters]

