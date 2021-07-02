PML-N rejects Fawads claim, calls it propaganda machine





ISLAMABAD / LAHORE ‘:

A day after a very important meeting of parliamentary and military leaders in parliament, the controversy surrounding Prime Minister Imran Khan’s presence at the meeting did not end as the government and the PML-N blamed each other for the absence of the Prime Minister. .

Surprising as it may seem, a key cabinet minister informed the Express Tribune on Thursday evening that “the prime minister wanted to attend the meeting, but the PML-N informed the president of the National Assembly that they would organize. an outing if the Prime Minister attends ”.

Sharing more details, the source revealed that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stressed in his speech that the Prime Minister’s absence at such an important meeting was not a good gesture. To this, he said that the president of NA, Asad Qaiser, had asked him to “find out from Shehbaz Sharif (leader of the opposition of NA) why the prime minister is absent”.

A BBC article in Urdu on Friday quoted Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry as saying almost the same thing in Geo News’s Geo News program, which then led to a PML rebuttal. -NOT.

Read more: US “Won’t Get Bases” in Pakistan

Meanwhile, the NA secretariat came to the information minister’s rescue by issuing a statement regarding Prime Minister Imran’s participation in the meeting and supporting the position Fawad has already taken.

In a statement, the spokesperson for the AN Secretariat said that a news item broadcast in the media concerning the Prime Minister’s non-participation in the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security on July 1 is “factually incorrect ”.

“The Prime Minister is always ready to attend the meeting of the parliamentary committee and the only reason why he did not attend was the reservations transmitted to the secretariat of the Assembly by some leaders of the opposition”, indicates the communicated without naming the opposition leaders referred to.

Since Fawad’s allegation, the PML-N leadership has not only refuted the statement but accused the Minister of Information of “lying”.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, speaking to media in Islamabad, said: “Fawad is lying… Shehbaz had made no such request.

On the contrary, he said, if the prime minister had attended the national security meeting, it would have sent a message to the Pakistani people that the leaders of the entire country were united on the issue of national security.

“If the country’s leaders can sit for eight hours during a national security briefing by the military leaders, why can’t they sit alone on other national issues?

He said it would have been better if the PM had attended the meeting.

Read also: Pakistan wishes good relations with United States and Afghanistan: NSA

PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal said the country would be better off if the prime minister and foreign minister “keep quiet”.

Iqbal claimed that the prime minister never expressed his desire to attend the meeting. “His name was never on the guest list.” He said the Prime Minister’s participation would have been welcome.

Information from PML-N secretary, Marriyum Aurangzeb called Fawad a propaganda machine, claiming he blatantly lied that Shehbaz was blocking Imran’s participation in the meeting of the parliamentary committee on national security.

Responding to Fawad’s statement, Marriyum said the meeting was called by the speaker and Shehbaz had not sent a message to anyone.

She asked Fawad to provide any evidence of her claim that shows Shehbaz was the reason for Imran’s absence from the all-important meeting.

Marriyum said Imran’s name was not even on the original meeting attendee list published and sent to all attendees. “How Shehbaz could have blocked someone who had never planned to attend the meeting,” she said.

She asked, “Didn’t Imran attend the meeting on Covid-19 because of Shehbaz?” Did Imran drop out of the Kashmir meeting because of Shehbaz? to attend the consultation meeting for the choice of the president of the National Commission for the Status of Women and the National Commission for Human Rights? Did Shehbaz prevent Imran from attending the meeting to decide the members of the Election Commission?

Meanwhile, the PPP questioned the Prime Minister’s absence and demanded an explanation for not attending the parliamentary committee meeting, saying it sent a negative message.

In a statement, PPP leader Nayyar Bukhari said the prime minister’s seriousness could be measured from his absence at a meeting on the Afghan issue.

“The prime minister made it clear that he did not care about internal and external politics by not attending the meeting,” Bukhari asked, adding that several people had been invited to the meeting, but he seems the prime minister considered himself an irrelevant person for such a meeting.

He regretted that the Prime Minister preferred to attend other meetings instead of the one called on the issue of national security.

Meanwhile, the JUI-F also released a statement, saying the Prime Minister’s absence from an important meeting was a big question mark. The JUI-F spokesperson also requested that the nation be informed of the reasons why the prime minister did not attend the meeting.

