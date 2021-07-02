Kimberly Guilfoyle’s sexual discourse on the subject of Trump Jr.





Republican donors were ready for a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle when Kimberly Guilfoyle took the mic at private fundraisers, a new book reveals.

The Senior Advisor for Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign loved to give donors “an unwanted glimpse” into her personal life with Donald Trump Jr., saying the president’s eldest son liked her dressing up as a sexy cheerleader, according to a new book, “Frankly, We Won This Election: The Inside Story of Trump’s Loss,” by Wall Street Journal reporter Michael C. Bender.

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. attend a press conference at the Georgia Republican Party headquarters on November 5 in Atlanta. (John Bazemore / Associated press)

The former Fox News host and former first lady of San Francisco also explained how she called her boyfriend a “bad boy” when she “let him out of his cage,” according to an excerpt from the published book. by the Daily Mail. She described it as “Braveheart meets the Honey Badger,” Bender’s book also reveals.

In some campaign settings, pro-Trump crowds loved it when Guilfoyle, 52, appeared on stage with Trump Jr., 43, and they launched into jokes about their relationship, according to the book. After the two started dating in the spring of 2018, they became known as a duo in high demand during the events of the Trump campaign – “the prom king and the queen of MAGA land,” a senior Trump adviser said. to Business Insider US for a report in October.

Bender’s 432-page book, due out July 13, also features the latest account of reports that Guilfoyle spoke or acted sexually suggestively at political events or in the workplace. Sometimes his behavior made people uncomfortable, according to reports. Bender’s book is also the latest to describe her when talking about Trump Jr.’s apparent pleasure in dressing up as a cheerleader.

After the Nov. 3 election, Politico released a detailed autopsy of Trump’s defeat to Joe Biden, who reported that Guilfoyle was “underperforming” in her job as a top campaign fundraiser, and cited Senior campaign officials who called it an “HR nightmare”.

“Some donors were horrified by what they described as Guilfoyles’ unprofessionalism: she often joked about her sex life and during a fundraiser she gave a lap dance to the donor who donated the more money, ”Politico wrote.

At an event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming last year, Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. joked about how she fundraised in hot tubs, Politico reported. At another fall 2018 fundraiser, led by country star Toby Keith, Guilfoyle joked that Trump Jr. liked her dressing up as the Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, said a participant in Politico.

Following the loss of Trump, Guilfoyle has at times become a trending topic on Twitter with video clips of her doing a sexy dance at pro-Trump events.

Kimberly Guilfoyle’s live shot at CPAC. pic.twitter.com/aCy5pSC2rC

– Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) February 26, 2021

Trump Jr. notoriously recorded his girlfriend dancing backstage ahead of the January 6 rally in Washington DC for Trump supporters, who, inflamed by the 45th President’s false claims about electoral fraud, stormed the Capitol. the United States. A Twitter user tagged her post on Guilfoyle’s Jan. 6 dance “#TheSeditionShuffle”.

Is there a dancing emoji !? # TheSeditionShuffle @ kimguilfoyle @DonaldJTrumpJr pic.twitter.com/YCEkw8wWjZ

– Michael (@michaelschweitz) January 7, 2021

A month before the November election, Guilfoyle was the subject of an investigative report from The New Yorker, which suggested that she had to quit Fox News in the summer of 2018 due to allegations of sexual harassment made by a former assistant. Before the New Yorker report, the popular explanation for Guilfoyle’s departure from Fox was that she wanted to avoid the conflicts of interest posed by her new romance with Trump Jr.

Journalist Jane Mayer detailed the allegations in a 42-page draft complaint, that Guilfoyle showed obscene photos of male genitalia to co-workers, regularly discussed sexual matters at work, the assistant urged “to submit to requests from a Fox employee for sexual favors ”exposes herself to the assistant by asking her to criticize her naked body.

The article further described Guilfoyle’s efforts to cover up the allegations, citing knowledgeable sources who said the network paid the former aide up to $ 4 million to avoid a lawsuit.

In his response to the New Yorker report, Guilfoyle referred to his time as a prosecutor in San Francisco in the early 2000s, before and during his marriage to Gavin Newsom.

“In my 30-year career with the SF District Attorney’s Office, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, in the media and in politics, I have never committed workplace misconduct of any kind. whatever, ”she said in a statement.

Politico said the Guilfoyles team has denied claims they don’t take their jobs seriously enough or raise enough money. The team pointed out that a series of successful and high-value fundraisers were the hallmarks of their success.

Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh specifically addressed the allegations of sexually suggestive comments, telling Politico: “Kimberly Guilfoyle is an excellent fundraiser and was a very valuable asset to the President’s team. There was nothing offensive about his presentations in context.

Since Trump left the White House, Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. have moved to Florida, where they bought a house in Jupiter near his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, and their five children. In April, it was announced that Guilfoyle was returning to the campaign, this time as national chairman of former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, a candidate for the US Senate in 2022.

Announcing that Guilfoyle is joining his campaign, Greitens praised his work for Trump’s re-election efforts, Politico reported.

“His work on behalf of President Donald J. Trump was unmatched,” Greitens said in a statement. “With Kimberly Guilfoyle as National President, I know we have a real fighter who will take this campaign to the next level and help us win the support of every Missourian.”

