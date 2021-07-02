TMC writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calls for SG’s dismissal following meeting with Suvendu Adhikari | India News





NEW DELHI: Congressman Mamata Banerjees Trinamool wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to remove Tushar Mehta from his post as Solicitor General of India, following his alleged meeting with BJP MP and leader of the opposition to the West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari. Adhikari is the subject of a CBI investigation into corruption cases.

Tushar Mehta, who represents the CBI in some of the cases, categorically denied meeting with Adhikari, saying he “showed up without warning” on Thursday. However, TMC MPs have requested the release of CCTV footage from when Adhikari visited the SG’s residence.

In the letter, TMC MPs Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Derek OBrien and Mahua Moitra alleged a “conflict of interest” during Mehta’s meeting with Adhikari and said Mehta should be “immediately removed from office” as as the main lawyer for the central government.

The letter said the meeting between Adhikari and Mehta “stinks of impropriety” and that there is a direct “conflict of interest”, it taints the position of the country’s second-highest lawyer, the Solicitor General, “because BJP MLA is an accused in the Narada and Saradha cases where investigations are ongoing. TMC MPs claim that Adhikari has been charged in cases of cheating, bribery and illegal gratification, related to the Narada and Saradha scams.

The letter mentions that the meeting took place “oddly” after Adhikari’s meeting with Interior Minister Amit Shah.

After Mehta denied meeting with Adhikari, TMC deputies said: “Suvendu entered SG’s official residence at 10 Akbar Road on 1-7-21 through the front door with his security personnel. No one can enter SG’s residence without prior appointment without SG’s permission. Suvendu would have been inside SG’s residence for about 20 minutes, then walked out the exit door. video surveillance from SG’s residence be made public to substantiate SG’s claim.

To maintain the “neutrality and integrity” of the solicitor general’s office of India, the necessary steps must be taken for the removal of Mehta from her post, TMC MPs said in the letter to Prime Minister Modi .

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee tweeted on Friday: “Mehta’s efforts to dismiss speculation about his clandestine meeting with Suvendu Adhikari can only be helpful if he makes all CCTV footage public until Adhikari is in. In addition, was Adhikari present in the SG residence without Reports indicate that Adhikari entered the SG residence in the presence of a cavalcade of officers and remained there for almost 30 minutes. a meeting was actually scheduled?

As the episode becomes more and more murky, one can only hope that the truth resurfaces, Banerjee added.

The SG is appearing for the CBI in the Narada case before the Supreme Court and High Court, in addition to advising the investigative agency in the Saradha chit fund scam, TMC MPs said.

